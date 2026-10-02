Macklemore turned a very public tour controversy into three packed arenas.

Less than a week after announcing his Free Palestine concert series, the Seattle rapper says all three European dates have sold out. The run begins October 26 at Dublin’s 3Arena, moves to Paris’ Accor Arena on October 29 and finishes October 30 at OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Having a spine pays off https://t.co/StGjVq5dMz — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) October 1, 2026

“I’m honestly blown away,” Macklemore wrote while announcing the response, adding that the shows had “sold out immediately.”

The concerts arrived quickly after Macklemore was removed from the North American leg of Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tourfollowing his pro-Palestinian comments onstage. Sheeran has said the decision to remove Macklemore was made by the tour promoter.

🚨 BREAKING:



Macklemore has just posted his full, unedited poem about Palestine on his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/UvIKQij0Or — X Global (@X_Global_tv) October 1, 2026

Macklemore responded by creating his own stage.

Billed as Macklemore & Friends: Free Palestine, the shows will feature additional artists whose names have yet to be announced. All proceeds are being directed toward organizations providing medical care, humanitarian assistance, education, community support, advocacy and other services benefiting Palestinians.

The rapid sellouts have added another chapter to a situation that has stretched well beyond music. Fans online quickly pointed to the demand for Macklemore’s shows while discussing ticket sales surrounding Sheeran’s tour, turning the numbers into another talking point in an already heated conversation.

For Macklemore, the response carries a broader meaning.

“When those in power try to silence our calls for liberation, art will always be a form of resistance,” he wrote.

That message has increasingly defined this chapter of his career. Macklemore has made Palestine a central part of his public advocacy and has continued putting his music, platform and touring business behind that position.

Now, audiences have responded with their wallets.

Three cities. Three arenas. Three immediate sellouts.

And Macklemore says more cities, including U.S. dates, are still coming.