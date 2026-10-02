The Miami HEAT and Rockstar Games are joining forces for a historic crossover event celebrating the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

On November 18, the HEAT will transform into “Vice City” when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Kaseya Center for A Night in Vice City, one day before GTA VI arrives on November 19.

The nationally televised event on ESPN, with local coverage on Local 10 in South Florida, will turn the arena into a celebration of the Miami-inspired setting featured in the upcoming game.

The special experience will include a custom basketball court, an exclusive uniform never before worn by the team, and unique game-night programming and live activations.

The collaboration officially began October 1 with the lighting of the “Welcome to Vice City” signage atop Kaseya Center. Additional announcements and details about the event’s activations will be shared in the coming weeks through HEAT.com/ViceCity.

Fans can also get their hands on exclusive merchandise. The Vice City collection from the HEAT’s Court Culture clothing line is now available at Miami HEAT Store locations and online at MiamiHeatStore.com.

Tickets for A Night in Vice City and other Miami HEAT games are available through HEAT.com/Tickets.