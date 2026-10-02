NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani took his politics into a different room this week, sitting down with Theo Von for an hour-plus conversation that moved from socialism and New York’s affordability crisis to wealth, Israel and the genocide in Gaza.

Zohran Mamdani explains his definition of socialism to Theo Von: “Socialism to me means you’ll have whatever you need to live a dignified life and that it is the government’s job to deliver on that. When people say dignity we’re talking about the things that allow you to take a… pic.twitter.com/as6dDrf1v3 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 1, 2026

Appearing on Von’s This Past Weekend, the New York City mayor laid out what socialism means to him in practical terms. Mamdani framed housing, childcare and public transportation as necessities that should remain accessible regardless of someone’s income, connecting his political philosophy directly to the daily cost of living.

Zohran Mamdani responds to Netanyahu attacking him at the UN:



“It’s not about me and him. It’s about the fact that he’s the architect of a genocide.”



“If I was the architect of a genocide, I would probably talk about anything but that.” pic.twitter.com/vvlQzUCF9e — Dr Ahmad Rehan Khan (@AhmadRehanKhan) October 2, 2026

The conversation also dug into America’s widening wealth gap. Von raised concerns about an economic system where enormous resources are controlled by a relatively small group of people, a sentiment Mamdani agreed with while discussing the pressures facing working families.

Things grew considerably heavier when the conversation reached Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gaza.

Mamdani described Netanyahu as the “architect of a horrific genocide” and reiterated his position that the United States should join the International Criminal Court and support enforcement of its warrant against the Israeli leader. The United States is currently not a member of the ICC, while Netanyahu has rejected accusations that Israel is committing genocide.

Mamdani also addressed the line between criticism of Israel’s government and antisemitism, stressing that Jewish New Yorkers should never be held responsible for the actions of the Israeli government. The issue carries particular weight in New York, home to one of the world’s largest Jewish populations and a city confronting persistent antisemitic hate crimes.

The October 1 episode gave Mamdani something political interviews rarely provide: more than an hour to explain how his worldview connects across domestic and international issues.

Von’s loose conversational style made for an unusual venue. Mamdani used it to deliver essentially the same message across every subject.

Government, in his view, should make basic dignity less dependent on how much money somebody has.