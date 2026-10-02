GRAMMY-nominated artist Quavo has released his highly anticipated new album, QRÖMELIFE, a 14-track project executive produced by Pharrell Williams and featuring an all-star lineup of collaborators.

The album includes appearances from Offset, A$AP Rocky, Future, Lil Baby, Tyler, The Creator, Yung Miami, Justin Timberlake and T.I., among others.

Developed over more than 18 months alongside Pharrell, the project brings together Quavo’s melodic style, Atlanta hip-hop roots and musical experimentation. Recording sessions spanned locations including Louis Vuitton headquarters in Paris and a yacht in Miami.

At its core, QRÖMELIFE explores reflection, perseverance, personal loss and the experiences that have shaped Quavo’s journey.

A newly released short film offers a deeper look into that story, addressing Quavo’s grief following the death of Migos member Takeoff while highlighting moments of triumph, family and moving forward.

The album’s rollout began in Paris with “HAAVIN,” which debuted during Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 Men’s Show. Quavo subsequently released “Trance” and premiered “Backwards” featuring T.I. with a live performance at WWE’s Sunday Night Main Event in Atlanta.

With all 14 tracks now available, QRÖMELIFE brings together different chapters of Quavo’s career while looking ahead to his next musical era.