The Erwin, North Carolina artist brings the experience behind his independent venture into a planned album campaign.

Photo supplied by Stevieontay Burnz.

Stevieontay Burnz is bringing two parts of his working life into the same project. The Erwin, North Carolina-based artist’s forthcoming album, Burnz and Beyond, draws on his music and his experience building The Southern Maryland Experience, a cannabis and hemp venture founded in Maryland before expanding into North Carolina.

For Burnz, that business history supplies a specific setting for the new material. In the press release he supplied to Variety Press, he connects the album to entrepreneurship, personal experience and relationships. The project’s announced song titles also make cannabis culture a visible part of its identity.

The planned introduction begins with “Wax Wizardry,” followed by “Married to Mary,” “Terp Temple” and “The Experience.” Burnz outlined a weekly sequence that would introduce the album one song at a time, with additional music to follow before the complete project. That approach gives listeners a series of entry points into Burnz and Beyond rather than a single album announcement.

Those titles offer a sense of the world Burnz wants to explore, while the recordings will determine how the ideas come together. “Wax Wizardry” and “Terp Temple” suggest the vocabulary of his business environment; “Married to Mary” and “The Experience” leave room for the personal perspective he describes in the supplied material. Together, the announced songs frame an album rooted in the overlap between his creative work and daily life.

Burnz credits Crackle Kapone with mixing and mastering the lead single. His supplied release also mentions a feature with ChuckyChuck as part of the broader album campaign. A track title and release date for that collaboration have not been confirmed in the material reviewed for this draft.

Listeners looking for an earlier introduction to Burnz can start with the standalone singles “Amsterdam Lights,” “Midnight on the Dash” and “Hard to Breathe,” which he identified among his previous releases. Burnz and Beyond is presented as the next step in that catalog, with the song-by-song campaign intended to keep listeners following its development.

The geography of his story matters, too. The Southern Maryland Experience began in Maryland, and its later expansion into North Carolina connects that founding chapter to the state where Burnz is based. Keeping both locations in view gives the business background its proper context and helps explain why it remains part of the album’s story.

For an independent artist, a release campaign is also a way of organizing attention around the work. Burnz’s plan creates repeated opportunities to introduce a song, explain its place in the project and direct listeners toward the next installment. The ambition described in his material is straightforward: bring his music, experiences and entrepreneurial perspective together under Burnz and Beyond.

Artist updates are available through Stevieontay Burnz’s official website. The Southern Maryland Experience’s official site provides the business counterpart to that story.

Stevieontay Burnz: https://www.stevieontay.info/

The Southern Maryland Experience: https://www.thesomdexp.com/

Review note: This draft uses the artist’s supplied press material and prior factual correction. Please confirm the current single and album release status, rollout timing, collaboration details and photo credit before submission. Announced releases are described as plans; this draft does not assert that they are currently available.