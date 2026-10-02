Victoria Monét Drops ‘Frequency Of Love’ Album With Star-Studded Features

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Victoria Monét has released her highly anticipated new album, Frequency Of Love, through Lovett Music/RCA Records.

The 22-track project features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including SZA, Bruno Mars, Leon Thomas, Hazel Monét, Bryson Tiller, Lucky Daye and Chlöe.

The album follows Monét’s recent singles, including “Reach Out,” produced by longtime collaborators KAYTRANADA and D’Mile. The release builds on the success of “Let Me,” which topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart in June, and “Juicy,” produced by D’Mile, Spencer Stewart and Michäel Brun, with additional production from Camper and Ryan James Carr.

Monét is also preparing to bring the new music to audiences with The Frequency Of Love Tour, launching October 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The tour will travel across North America, with stops in cities including Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Seattle before concluding December 17 in San Francisco.

Alongside the album and tour, Monét is launching The Frequency Of Love Foundation, a youth-focused education and wellness initiative designed to provide children with knowledge about food, agriculture, culinary arts and wellness.

Tour attendees can contribute $1 at checkout to support the foundation’s community garden programs. Ticketing and sign-up information is available at victoriamonet.co.