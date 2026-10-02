Wale has surprised fans with “Talk to Me (Freestyle),” a new track inspired by Olivia Dean’s multi-platinum hit “Man I Need.”

The veteran rapper puts his own spin on the chart-topping song, gliding over its recognizable melody with his signature flow and poetic lyricism.

The release follows Wale’s critically acclaimed 2025 album, everything is a lot., as he continues exploring the experiences, lessons and challenges that have shaped his life and career.

While heartbreak played a central role in his previous project, the new freestyle shifts the focus toward personal growth, reflecting on losses, ambition and the determination to keep moving forward.

With “Talk to Me (Freestyle),” Wale offers another glimpse into his perspective, blending introspection with the lyrical style that has defined his career.