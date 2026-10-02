WhiteBIT OTC Cryptocurrency Exchange: How Large Trades Work Outside the Order Book 

The WhiteBIT OTC cryptocurrency exchange operates with a format that differs significantly from the traditional buying and selling of coins through the order book. Here, the focus is not on a chart with dozens of orders, but on a specific transaction: its volume, price, execution time, and settlement method. OTC stands for Over-the-Counter. In the crypto industry, this term refers to transactions that the parties agree upon directly, outside the public order book. WhiteBIT positions this service primarily for large-scale and institutional transactions.

A Million-Piece Order Is Not a Regular Order

What happens If a market participant needs to execute a large crypto trade? If they send the entire volume to a regular order book at once, the order may touch several price levels. This affects the average execution price and creates additional market movement. Cryptocurrency OTC trading solves this problem differently. The trade is negotiated separately and does not appear in the public order book. WhiteBIT notes that this mechanism is designed for large transactions with minimal impact on the market price. The service page also states that there is no maximum limit on the OTC transaction size. The typical minimum trade size is $100,000, although individual terms can be discussed separately.

Instead of a public order book—quotes and negotiations

The OTC trading platform is built around the client’s request. First, the asset and the required volume are determined, then the parties agree on the transaction parameters. WhiteBIT currently offers Chat Trading. The client interacts with OTC desk specialists and receives quotes in real time. The automated Request for Quote, or RFQ, is currently listed as “Coming soon” on the product page. This is an important difference from traditional exchange trading: the price for a large transaction is determined by a specific request, rather than by sequentially executing multiple orders from the order book.

How to start working with OTC

Access to the service does not begin with immediately placing an order. WhiteBIT describes several steps: creating an account, completing KYC and KYB procedures, connecting to a private chat with a dedicated manager, and only then conducting the first transaction. This diagram illustrates why institutional OTC crypto has emerged as a distinct market segment. Here, not only is the asset exchange itself important, but also transaction support, client verification, liquidity, and agreed-upon execution terms. As a result, the OTC cryptocurrency exchange acts as a separate channel for large transactions. When it comes to large crypto

trades, the trading mechanics shift from a public order book to direct agreement on parameters between participants.

This content is provided for informational purposes only and shall not be construed as financial, investment, trading, or any other form of professional advice. Nothing herein constitutes a recommendation or solicitation to engage in any transaction or investment activity.