A venue listing gives guests a starting point for planning an event or production. Photos, capacity, amenities, and house rules describe what a space offers, while Peerspace reviews provide accounts from people who have used it. Reading those accounts alongside the current listing can help guests compare spaces that suit the same activity.

Comparing Spaces During a Venue Search

Peerspace lists more than 50,000 spaces across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Spain. Its inventory includes studios, rooftops, residential settings, galleries, and meeting rooms. A guest searching for a photography studio in Chicago or an event space in London can narrow the results by activity, location, group size, and amenities before looking more closely at individual listings.

The space reviews on Peerspace add context to the descriptions. A guest might find an account of how the lighting worked during a shoot, how guests moved through an event space, or whether the amenities described in a listing were available during a past visit. Reviews are most helpful when their details relate to the activity the next guest is planning.

Peerspace’s host page reports a 4.9 average host rating. Reviews attached to an individual space describe particular visits. A guest deciding between two venues can read those accounts along with each listing’s current rules, capacity, and pricing.

What Productions and Events Require

Different activities call for different details. A production team looking for a daylit studio may need information about room layout, equipment access, available power, and the time allowed for setup. Reviews from other productions can help the team identify points to confirm with the host before submitting a booking request.

For a celebration, a guest may focus on seating, food preparation areas, access for attendees, and the permitted hours for music. A review from a past social event may discuss how the space accommodated a group of similar size. The current listing and a conversation with the host remain the sources for confirming which amenities and activities are available for the planned date.

Written feedback can also describe the booking process. Comments about directions, arrival, and communication give context about one person’s experience with the space. The most useful details are specific enough for another guest to connect them to a practical planning question, such as when vendors may enter or how long setup will take.

Reviews for a First Booking

A first-time guest can use reviews to understand how other people have used a space. Peerspace allows the person who booked to leave a review after the reservation. People who attended an event may also review the space, and the platform identifies whether the writer booked or attended. That label helps a reader understand the perspective behind each account.

Host and guest feedback serve different purposes on the marketplace. Hosts can review the guest who made the booking, while guests provide information about their experience with the space. Peerspace says the displayed star rating uses reviews from bookers, while attendee comments remain available to read. Written accounts and the rating can therefore be considered together while keeping their sources clear.

Peerspace reports that more than 3 million people have used its locations since its 2014 launch. Guests considering a particular reservation can also examine the listing details and relevant feedback for that space.

Using the Review Record Effectively

A reader can begin by looking for reviews of the same kind of activity. A production review may address lighting or load-in access, while a review of a gathering may offer information about seating and guest movement. The date of each review also matters when a venue has changed its layout, amenities, or rules since that visit.

Specific comments are more useful than a rating alone when a guest has a detailed plan. A note about an elevator, a kitchen, or the placement of windows can lead to a question for the host. The review record for a space can inform that conversation, while the host can clarify how the venue is currently set up and what the booking includes.

Peerspace organizes reviews by space. When one space has listings in multiple activity categories, reviews associated with that space may appear across those listings. Guests can use the activity and attendee count shown with a review to decide how closely that past use matches their own plans.

Questions to Confirm Before Reserving

After reading reviews, guests can return to the listing to confirm capacity, included amenities, permitted activities, and the total price for their selected hours. Setup and cleanup should be considered within the booking window. Cancellation terms and any host rules are also part of the decision, especially when several people or outside vendors will be involved.

A message to the host can address details specific to the event or production. A guest might ask whether furniture can be moved, what access is available for equipment, or how a catering team should enter the space. Answers about the planned date and activity complete the picture formed by the listing and accounts of past visits.

About Peerspace

Peerspace is an online marketplace for hourly rentals of spaces for meetings, productions, and events. Founded in San Francisco in 2014 by Rony Chammas and Matt Bendett, the company connects guests with more than 50,000 spaces across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, and Spain. Peerspace reports that more than 3 million people have used its locations. Guests can browse listings and reviews through the Peerspace official website.