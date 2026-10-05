ICYMI Charleston White is back in legal trouble, adding another arrest to what has become an increasingly turbulent year for the outspoken internet personality.

For the record, he’s innocent until proven guilty if this even goes to trial.

Charleston White arrested in Texas on drug charges 🔒 pic.twitter.com/vs3pcgXJDB — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 4, 2026

Anyways, the 49-year-old Fort Worth native was arrested October 4 in Tarrant County, Texas, on charges of possession of a controlled substance under one gram and possession of marijuana under two ounces. Bond was reportedly set at $1,500 for the controlled substance charge and $500 for marijuana possession.

Details surrounding what led to the arrest have not yet been released by authorities. White is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The latest booking reportedly marks White’s third in Texas during 2026, following previous arrests involving weapons and marijuana charges. It also arrives less than a month after a separate legal situation unfolded in Florida.

On September 12, White was taken into custody by Hollywood Police and booked into Broward County Jail on a misdemeanor Touch or Strike/Battery charge. He was initially held without bond pending judicial review.

Following that arrest, a woman identifying herself on Instagram as “Kay Pretty” publicly accused White of striking her in the face and subjecting her to physical and emotional abuse. Authorities have not confirmed that her allegations are connected to the battery case.

White has also spent recent weeks generating backlash away from the courtroom.

Following the public reunion of Blueface and Chrisean Rock, White launched into criticism of their parenting and made several comments about their young son, Chrisean Jr.

White suggested the parents should “donate the baby to science” or place him with a “loving white family.” While discussing the child’s development, he also described him as “mute like the TV” and said someone needed to “find the remote and turn him on.”

The remarks quickly drew condemnation online, particularly over White bringing a toddler directly into his criticism of the couple. White has also suggested during livestream commentary that he monitors Blueface and Rock’s broadcasts and has hinted at contacting Child Protective Services.

Now another arrest has placed White himself back at the center of the conversation, with his mounting legal issues becoming as much a part of his public profile as the controversial commentary that built it.