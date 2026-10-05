Four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the league’s hierarchy is starting to take shape. Kansas City, San Francisco and Minnesota are the last three unbeaten teams standing at 4-0 after a Sunday loaded with road wins, quarterback drama and a few teams already watching their seasons drift toward dangerous territory.

#49ers LB Dre Greenlaw had to be held back by Fred Warner after today's game as he celebrated in front of Sean Payton.



Greenlaw made it clear that today’s game against the Broncos—the team he played for last season—was personal.



(📽️ @Romi_Bean)pic.twitter.com/caaljYrfDK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 5, 2026

The Chiefs had to earn theirs. Patrick Mahomes brought Kansas City back in Las Vegas for a 30-27 win, handing the Raiders their first loss. San Francisco had considerably less trouble, controlling Denver 24-14 behind another strong defensive performance.

Tyreek Hill's post on X after the Chiefs moved to 4-0 with a win over the Raiders 👀 pic.twitter.com/W7TWsKRqOK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 5, 2026

Minnesota took the strangest route to perfection. The Vikings beat Miami 15-10 without scoring a touchdown, riding five Will Reichard field goals to 4-0.

Look away Vikings -10 bettors pic.twitter.com/TobocPa4P8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 4, 2026

Elsewhere, Sunday belonged to the road teams. Drake Maye and New England handed Buffalo its first loss, 29-26, while Dallas survived a 34-30 Texas shootout that dropped Houston to 0-4. The Rams erased a deficit in Philadelphia for a 24-20 comeback win, Green Bay escaped Tampa Bay 17-14 and Jacksonville overcame 125 penalty yards to beat Cincinnati 22-17.

The injury watch also got serious. Baltimore defeated Tennessee 24-18, but Lamar Jackson exited with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase left Cincinnati’s loss with a concussion.

Backup quarterbacks found ways to survive the chaos. Chicago, already using its third starting quarterback of the season in Tyson Bagent, smothered the Jets 23-12. The Giants picked off Jacoby Brissett three times in a 36-24 victory over Arizona.

Indianapolis opened the day in London with Jonathan Taylor rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over Washington. Seattle later sent the Chargers to 0-4 with a 30-23 victory.

Carolina closed Sunday night by holding off Detroit 32-26.

Four weeks down. Three perfect teams remain, five are still searching for their first win, and the separation across the NFL is arriving quickly.