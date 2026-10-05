Four weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the league’s hierarchy is starting to take shape. Kansas City, San Francisco and Minnesota are the last three unbeaten teams standing at 4-0 after a Sunday loaded with road wins, quarterback drama and a few teams already watching their seasons drift toward dangerous territory.
The Chiefs had to earn theirs. Patrick Mahomes brought Kansas City back in Las Vegas for a 30-27 win, handing the Raiders their first loss. San Francisco had considerably less trouble, controlling Denver 24-14 behind another strong defensive performance.
Minnesota took the strangest route to perfection. The Vikings beat Miami 15-10 without scoring a touchdown, riding five Will Reichard field goals to 4-0.
Elsewhere, Sunday belonged to the road teams. Drake Maye and New England handed Buffalo its first loss, 29-26, while Dallas survived a 34-30 Texas shootout that dropped Houston to 0-4. The Rams erased a deficit in Philadelphia for a 24-20 comeback win, Green Bay escaped Tampa Bay 17-14 and Jacksonville overcame 125 penalty yards to beat Cincinnati 22-17.
The injury watch also got serious. Baltimore defeated Tennessee 24-18, but Lamar Jackson exited with an ankle injury late in the second quarter. Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase left Cincinnati’s loss with a concussion.
Backup quarterbacks found ways to survive the chaos. Chicago, already using its third starting quarterback of the season in Tyson Bagent, smothered the Jets 23-12. The Giants picked off Jacoby Brissett three times in a 36-24 victory over Arizona.
Indianapolis opened the day in London with Jonathan Taylor rushing for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-13 win over Washington. Seattle later sent the Chargers to 0-4 with a 30-23 victory.
Carolina closed Sunday night by holding off Detroit 32-26.
Four weeks down. Three perfect teams remain, five are still searching for their first win, and the separation across the NFL is arriving quickly.