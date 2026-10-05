ComplexCon took over Los Angeles this weekend, and the annual collision of music, fashion and street culture delivered the kind of moments that quickly escaped the walls of the Convention Center.

Playboi Carti got caught in a swarm of fans at ComplexCon and things got chaotic 😭 pic.twitter.com/GWTJAiO5G0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 4, 2026

Playboi Carti entered the October 3 and 4 weekend with a major presence as co-artistic director alongside Hiroshi Fujiwara. Before long, Carti was making noise with Ye, who arrived with Bianca Censori and immediately turned the convention floor into a scene.

Ye links up with Kai Cenat at the VIVET booth at ComplexCon 👀 pic.twitter.com/1gewRqySau — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 5, 2026

Carti and Ye were spotted moving through the massive crowd together while wearing unreleased Yeezy pieces, signaling that their previous issues surrounding “ALIVE” had cooled.

Playboi Carti’s & LUCKI’s entourages allegedly got into an altercation at ComplexCon. pic.twitter.com/9HhqVNlgtY — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 4, 2026

For two artists whose relationship has generated plenty of speculation, simply seeing them back together became one of ComplexCon’s biggest moments.

Rapper LUCKI was stabbed while at ComplexCon 🤯 https://t.co/IDvBLnMzjW — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 4, 2026

Then Ye found Kai Cenat.

Cenat arrived at ComplexCon making his own move into fashion with the debut of VIVET, giving the streaming superstar another lane outside the digital empire that made him famous. Ye unexpectedly appeared at Cenat’s VIVET booth, creating an instant viral moment considering their previous online friction. Ye had publicly called Cenat a “pawn” during their earlier dispute over stream requests.

The reunion gave ComplexCon something it specializes in: internet history suddenly happening in real life.

Cenat also took the conversation beyond viral moments, joining Fear of God founder Jerry Lorenzo for a ComplexCon(versations) discussion centered on entrepreneurship, fashion and culture. The appearance positioned VIVET as more than celebrity merchandise and marked Cenat’s latest attempt to turn his enormous audience into a broader business footprint.

Carti’s weekend carried considerably more turbulence.

A reported altercation involving members of Carti’s camp and Lucki’s team erupted outside the venue, with footage circulating online as security intervened.

More serious news followed when reports surfaced that Carti had been charged with misdemeanor assault in Utah stemming from an alleged October 2 incident. Carti reportedly struck a limousine driver during an argument with his girlfriend while traveling to tour rehearsals.

It made for a packed ComplexCon weekend where old tensions cooled, new ventures arrived and fresh controversy followed one of hip-hop’s biggest stars into Los Angeles.

For Ye, Carti and Cenat, ComplexCon became less about simply appearing at culture’s biggest convention and more about becoming the story happening inside it.