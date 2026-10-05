Drake is once again showing just how high his commercial floor remains.

The expanded deluxe edition of HABIBTI (FOMO) is projected to move 65,000 album-equivalent units this week, putting the project on track to return to No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The original version previously debuted at No. 2 with 114,000 first-week units.

Drake's 'HABIBTI (FOMO)' is projected to chart at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 65K+ units 📊 pic.twitter.com/yQPHrLOd8b — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 4, 2026

Here’s where those numbers get interesting.

The October 2 release of the FOMO short film package added only four songs: “Solar Eclipse” and “Cold Shoulder,” both featuring Don Toliver, along with “Quebec” and “Classic Pt. 2.” The records had already been available to hear through visuals before officially arriving on streaming platforms, meaning Drake is generating numbers comparable to full album releases from what essentially amounts to a four-track extension.

There is also no traditional major-label rollout powering the moment. Drake has increasingly built an ecosystem capable of reaching listeners directly, allowing his audience and enormous digital footprint to do much of the work normally handled through an expensive promotional campaign.

That matters in a rap market where plenty of established releases struggle to crack 20,000 units during opening week. Moving a projected 65,000 from four additional records illustrates the enormous gap between Drake’s baseline consumption and much of the field.

It also says plenty about the growing disconnect between online narratives and listener behavior. Drake remains one of hip-hop’s most relentlessly debated artists, with every move dissected across social media and music commentary. None of that appears to have interrupted the habit of millions of listeners pressing play.

Most artists would happily take 65,000 units from a brand-new album.

Drake may get there by adding four songs to one people already had.