Netflix Renews ‘A Different World’ for Season 2

Netflix has renewed A Different World for a second season following the debut of its first season on September 24.

Season 1 followed Deborah, Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s free-spirited, well-intentioned and rebellious youngest child during her freshman year at Hillman College, where she joined a new generation of the school’s best and brightest.

Creator, showrunner and executive producer Felicia Pride said, “It’s so validating to be bolstered by our amazing audience. We are beyond excited to return to Hillman and continue to tell meaningful and heartfelt stories that resonate across generations. I am thrilled for our brilliant cast and our hard-working crew.”

Executive producer and director Debbie Allen added, “YAY! HALLELUJAH! The people and NETFLIX have spoken. A Different World brought something everybody needed: joy, romance, relevance, authenticity, and HEART! Thank you for getting us into the Top 10 worldwide! And now, gear up! We’re coming back at you with Season 2!!”

Season 2 will follow Deborah and her classmates as they return to campus for sophomore year with a “New Year, New Me” attitude. Their next chapter will bring past decisions, uncertain futures, new relationships and friendships, deeper questions of purpose and plenty of new mess.

Netflix’s Tracey Pakosta said, “We are so excited to see how audiences around the world have embraced the next chapter of this beloved series. We believed in this incredible team from day one, and can’t wait to see what unfolds next year at Hillman College.”

A Different World debuted at No. 4 on the Global Top 10 English TV list with 4.2 million views and reached the Top 10 in 15 countries.