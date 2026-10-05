The 2026 MLB Division Series are officially underway, and October has already delivered dominant pitching, late-inning drama and a pair of National League series moving in very different directions.

Milwaukee pushed San Diego to the brink with a dramatic walk-off victory Sunday, while Atlanta answered its Game 1 loss to the Dodgers by taking Game 2 in Los Angeles. In the American League, the Chicago White Sox opened their postseason run by shutting out Cleveland, while the Yankees couldn’t solve Drew Rasmussen in a 1-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

The Brewers are now one victory away from the NLCS after Jackson Chourio delivered one of the biggest hits of the postseason so far.

San Diego carried a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the ninth Sunday with Mason Miller attempting to complete a six-out save. After retiring the first batter, Miller walked Christian Yelich and Sal Frelick before getting Jake Bauers for the second out.

Gary Sánchez then drew another walk to load the bases, bringing Chourio to the plate with Milwaukee down to its final out.

Miller brought 101 mph.

Chourio brought the game to an end.

The 22-year-old outfielder ripped Miller’s fastball into center field for a two-run single, scoring Yelich and Frelick and sending American Family Field into a frenzy as Milwaukee walked off San Diego 4-3.

The Padres had controlled much of the afternoon behind Michael King, who retired the first 14 Milwaukee hitters before the Brewers finally broke through. San Diego took advantage of Milwaukee miscues and carried the lead into the late innings, but Miller’s inability to find the strike zone in the ninth gave the Brewers the opening they needed.

Chourio made sure they didn’t waste it.

The victory gives Milwaukee a commanding 2-0 advantage in the best-of-five NLDS after the Brewers also took Game 1, 3-2. The series now shifts to San Diego, where the Padres will have to win three straight games to keep their season alive.

Across the National League, Atlanta made sure it wouldn’t return home facing the same predicament.

The Braves bounced back from Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Dodgers with a 3-2 victory Sunday night at Dodger Stadium, evening their NLDS at one game apiece behind another big performance from Michael Harris II and a bullpen that continues to carry a massive workload.

Harris went 3-for-5 with a triple, double, RBI and run scored, providing the offensive spark Atlanta needed against a Dodgers club that had taken control of Game 1 with three home runs.

Atlanta struck first in the opening inning and regained the lead in the fifth before adding what proved to be a critical insurance run in the seventh.

Manager Walt Weiss pieced together the game without using ace Chris Sale, who had worked out of the bullpen during Atlanta’s Wild Card clincher against Philadelphia. Ray Kerr opened and delivered 2 2/3 scoreless innings before the Braves continued working through their relief corps.

The strategy worked.

Atlanta pitching held Los Angeles to six hits, while the Dodgers went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy homered for Los Angeles, but both were solo shots, preventing the Dodgers from turning their opportunities into the type of crooked inning that could have changed the game.

Harris was at the center of Atlanta’s offense throughout the night, and Raisel Iglesias recorded the final out to earn his second save of the postseason.

The 3-2 win sends the series back to Truist Park tied 1-1, with Sale expected to take the ball for Atlanta in Game 3 against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The White Sox, meanwhile, opened their ALDS against Cleveland by doing something that becomes increasingly valuable in October: keeping the opponent completely off the scoreboard.

Chicago blanked the Guardians 3-0 at Progressive Field behind a combination of strong pitching and another big swing from Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Cleveland had an early opportunity to seize control when the Guardians loaded the bases in the third inning, but White Sox left-hander Bryan Hudson escaped without allowing a run.

Chicago immediately made Cleveland pay.

In the top of the fourth, Murakami drove a Parker Messick pitch out for a two-run homer, giving the White Sox a 2-0 advantage and becoming only the fourth White Sox rookie to homer in a postseason game.

The White Sox pitching staff made those runs stand.

Hudson and the Chicago bullpen kept Cleveland scoreless before the offense added another run, and Grant Taylor handled the ninth to complete the shutout.

For a White Sox organization back on the October stage, taking Game 1 on the road was exactly the start Chicago needed. Cleveland now enters Game 2 needing to find some offense after being unable to push across a run in the series opener.

The most dominant pitching performance of the opening round, however, came in St. Petersburg.

Drew Rasmussen completely shut down the Yankees, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning as Tampa Bay edged New York 1-0 in Game 1 of their ALDS.

Jonathan Aranda provided all the offense Tampa Bay needed when he took Gerrit Cole deep in the third inning, driving a 2-2 changeup over the right-center-field wall for a solo homer.

That single run held up because Rasmussen was nearly untouchable.

The Rays right-hander didn’t allow a hit through the first 7 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking two. He retired 16 consecutive Yankees at one point and took the deepest no-hit bid in Rays postseason history into the eighth.

Austin Wells finally broke it up with a drive down the right-field line for a double, but what happened next summed up New York’s night.

Wells attempted to stretch the hit into a triple and was thrown out at third to end the inning, eliminating the Yankees’ first and essentially only real scoring opportunity.

Manager Aaron Boone acknowledged afterward that sending it to third was a mistake.

Rasmussen finished eight scoreless innings allowing just the one hit, and Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career postseason save.

Cole wasn’t bad. In fact, he was plenty good enough to win on most nights, allowing one run on five hits across five innings.

The problem was that Rasmussen was better.

New York entered the ALDS after dismantling Boston in the Wild Card round, outscoring the Red Sox 18-2 during the two-game sweep. Against Tampa Bay, the Yankees produced one hit and no runs.

They were also without Aaron Judge, who was left off the ALDS roster as he continues dealing with a strained right calf.

Tampa Bay’s 1-0 victory gives the Rays the early advantage in the best-of-five series and once again leaves the Yankees looking for answers against a pitcher who has dominated them throughout 2026.

After the opening weekend of Division Series baseball, Milwaukee is in the strongest position of anyone. The Brewers are one victory away from eliminating San Diego, while Atlanta accomplished exactly what it needed to do by stealing Game 2 in Los Angeles and returning home with the series tied.

In the American League, Chicago and Tampa Bay have drawn first blood, with both clubs using pitching to immediately put pressure on their division rivals.

It’s early, but October has already provided the reminder baseball fans get every postseason: regular-season records matter until the first pitch is thrown. From there, one dominant starter, one bullpen escape or one swing with two outs in the ninth can change an entire series.