On this day in 1992, pioneering Queens MC Roxanne Shanté released her sophomore album The Bitch Is Back, a fearless and unapologetic project that reinforced her place as one of Hip Hop’s most important early female voices. Arriving three years after her 1989 debut album Bad Sister, the project found Shanté reminding the culture exactly why she had earned her reputation as one of the fiercest battle MCs of her generation—male or female.

By the time The Bitch Is Back arrived, Shanté was already a veteran despite still being in her early 20s. The Queensbridge native had exploded onto the scene as a teenager with 1984’s “Roxanne’s Revenge,” her legendary response to UTFO’s “Roxanne, Roxanne,” helping ignite the historic Roxanne Wars and establishing herself as one of rap’s earliest battle-tested female stars. As a member of Marley Marl’s legendary Juice Crew, she stood alongside MC Shan, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Biz Markie, Craig G and Masta Ace during one of the most competitive lyrical eras in Hip Hop history.

The Bitch Is Back presented an older and even more seasoned Shanté, still armed with the wit, confidence and confrontational style that had made her name. With production contributions from Marley Marl and Large Professor, the album carried the rugged boom-bap sound of early ’90s New York while allowing Shanté’s personality and battle-ready delivery to remain front and center.

“Big Mama” became one of the project’s defining records, with Shanté taking aim at several female MCs and reminding the new generation that she had been battling on wax before many of them had established their careers. Tracks including “Deadly Rhymes” and “Wack Itt” further displayed the sharp wordplay, humor and unapologetic confidence that had defined her since “Roxanne’s Revenge.”

The album arrived during an important transition for women in Hip Hop. By 1992, artists including Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa and Yo-Yo had helped expand the visibility and possibilities for women in rap, but Shanté occupied a lane that remained uniquely hers. She wasn’t asking to be accepted as one of the best female MCs; her entire approach was built around stepping into the cipher and proving she could battle anybody.

Although The Bitch Is Back never became a major commercial success, its importance extends beyond record sales. Shanté had already helped establish a blueprint for the fearless, lyrically aggressive female MC years before women became a major commercial force within Hip Hop. Her willingness to battle, boast and call out competitors on record helped create space for generations of women who followed and refused to have their skills measured by a different standard.

Thirty-four years later, The Bitch Is Back remains an important piece of Roxanne Shanté’s legacy and a snapshot of an MC who helped break down doors while Hip Hop itself was still finding its footing. Before many of the women who would later become rap superstars ever touched a microphone, the Queensbridge legend was already going rhyme for rhyme with anyone willing to step into the ring.

Salute to Roxanne Shanté for The Bitch Is Back, released 34 years ago today, and for helping establish a standard for women on the mic that continues to resonate throughout Hip Hop.