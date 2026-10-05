Yung Miami has announced her debut solo album, WATCH DIS, following the success of her breakout summer single “Spend Dat.” The project is available for pre-order and marks the beginning of her next chapter as a solo artist.

The announcement arrives with two new singles, “F You,” produced by London On Da Track, and “2008,” produced by J White.

“They counted me out, and I heard every bit of it. I could’ve come back with one song and played it safe, but why? I got the music and the visuals, so I’m dropping two singles and a video in one day. I’m confident in what I made. I’m back to pop my shit and I want everybody to WATCH DIS.”

“F You” samples Yo Gotti and Meek Mill’s “F-U,” while “2008” reunites Miami with J White following their success on “Spend Dat.”

That single became one of Summer 2026’s defining records, reaching No. 1 at Urban Radio, Rap Airplay and Rhythm Radio, while earning Miami her first solo Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 hit at No. 17.

WATCH DIS will draw from Southern rap and Miami influences while showcasing Miami’s personal experiences, confidence and evolving artistry.