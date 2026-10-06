DJ Akademiks has never hidden his allegiance to Drake, and now he is explaining just how personally he viewed the fallout from the rapper’s historic battle with Kendrick Lamar.

🚨 Akademiks says if Drake had become the “Ja Rule” of the Kendrick battle, he would’ve viewed it as a FAILURE of his own media power



Ak says he carried advice Donald Trump Jr. gave him during their interview into the battle:



“No matter if you’re Team Kendrick or Team Drake,… pic.twitter.com/3vkqErWN87 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) October 5, 2026

During an appearance on No Jumper, Akademiks revealed that his investment went deeper than arguing bars, streaming numbers or who won the battle. For Ak, keeping Drake culturally relevant after the dust settled became a test of his own power as a media personality.

Drake was the most streamed rapper of September on Spotify with 1.67 BILLION streams across all credits 🏆



It was his 19th consecutive month holding the title. pic.twitter.com/jvo16MEkdI — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) October 5, 2026

He traced that mindset back to advice Donald Trump Jr. gave him during an interview.

“No matter if you’re Team Kendrick or Team Drake, just make sure you’re on the winning side.”

Ak says he interpreted the message differently than simply picking Kendrick or Drake as the winner. His definition of winning became ensuring the artist he publicly backed could survive whatever happened next.

“If Drake ended up being Ja Rule, I looked at that as the end of me.”

The Ja Rule reference carries obvious weight in hip-hop. Following his legendary feud with 50 Cent and G-Unit, Ja’s position near the top of rap rapidly declined, making his name shorthand for the potential career consequences of losing a high-profile battle.

Akademiks believes Drake avoided that fate.

He pointed to receiving an OVO chain engraved with “THE WAR IS OVER” as the moment the mission felt complete.

“To me, the job was done.”

Drake’s subsequent Iceman run only strengthened that feeling for Akademiks, who viewed the rapper’s continued relevance as validation of his ability to support an artist even when much of the surrounding media ecosystem moves in another direction.

“If I am solidly down with whoever this person is, we’re going to make it.”

Ak also cited his relationship with 6ix9ine, whom he continued covering and supporting after large portions of the music industry abandoned the controversial rapper.

That philosophy reveals how Akademiks views his place in modern hip-hop media. He is not simply documenting the conversation. He sees his platform as powerful enough to influence whether an artist remains inside it.

For Ak, Drake surviving the Kendrick battle became proof that the machine still works.