Dallas multi-Platinum hitmaker BigXthaPlug has revealed the featured artists for his fourth studio album, BETTER OVER TIME, arriving October 30.

The announcement followed a nationwide billboard rollout, with the faces of featured artists appearing in their respective hometowns across Atlanta, Memphis, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia and Detroit. BigXthaPlug later confirmed the lineup on Instagram, revealing collaborations with Lil Yachty, GloRilla, Ava Max, Leon Thomas, Loe Shimmy, Ro$ama, Belly Gang Kushington, Fridayy and BabyFace Ray.

The album is led by “LITE” featuring Atlanta artist Belly Gang Kushington. The single arrived with a music video directed by BigXthaPlug and longtime collaborator Jerry Morka.

BETTER OVER TIME follows BigXthaPlug’s I Hope You’re Happy, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, while landing at No. 2 on the Country and Rap album charts. The project also earned a New York Times cover story and a Best Country Album nomination at the American Music Awards.

With more than 10.7 billion global streams, BigXthaPlug continues to expand his reach across hip-hop and country while maintaining his Dallas roots. BETTER OVER TIME arrives October 30.