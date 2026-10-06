Tucked away in historic Tarrytown, New York, Goosefeather delivers a dining experience that effortlessly bridges modern Asian cuisine with an enchanting, romantic atmosphere. Set on the stunning grounds of The Estate at Florentine Farm, this Westchester hotspot provided the ultimate setting for an unforgettable mother-daughter date night with Felicity.

From an open-flame outdoor grill under the stars to subtle nods to hip-hop royalty inside, every single detail scored a perfect 10/10.

Fireside Dining and Yonkers Legends

The evening began with a striking outdoor setup: the chef grilling under the open night sky while the fire roared nearby. Inside the elegant historic mansion, the walls were lined with portraits celebrating iconic celebrities born and raised in the surrounding area.

The standout detail for music fans? A rotating cocktail list dedicated entirely to the late, great Yonkers veteran DMX, featuring specialty drinks named after the legendary rapper himself.

The Small Plates and Raw Bar

The feast started strong with an inventive lineup of flavor-packed starters:

Smashed Crispy Fingerling Potatoes: Tossed in a sweet and spicy turmeric caramel, pickled chilis, and scallions.

Tossed in a sweet and spicy turmeric caramel, pickled chilis, and scallions. Crab Rangoon Scallion Pancake: Flaky scallion pancake topped with decadent jumbo lump crab, whipped mascarpone, and chili bread crumbs.

Flaky scallion pancake topped with decadent jumbo lump crab, whipped mascarpone, and chili bread crumbs. Crispy Shrimp Bao: Tender bao buns stuffed with crispy shrimp, pickled daikon, cabbage, and a rich General Tso’s glaze.

Tender bao buns stuffed with crispy shrimp, pickled daikon, cabbage, and a rich General Tso’s glaze. Spicy Salmon Tartare: Fresh, vibrant, and served with a perfectly balanced heat. Divine!

Decadent Mains and Seafood Specialties

The momentum continued straight into the main courses, highlighting rich textures and fresh seafood:

Crispy Rice Crab Rice: Topped with smooth jalapeño aioli and tobiko for a rich, textured bite.

Topped with smooth jalapeño aioli and tobiko for a rich, textured bite. Crying Tiger Seared Tuna Steak: Accompanied by a refreshing avocado salad and bright pickled gooseberries.

Accompanied by a refreshing avocado salad and bright pickled gooseberries. Walnut Shrimp: A modern spin on a classic favorite, featuring candied walnuts, rich walnut aioli, and pickled blueberries.

A Sweet Tropical Finish & Visitor Tips

No meal at Goosefeather is complete without dessert. The table rounded out the evening with the Mango Mochi Waffle, served with a crunchy cornflake crumble, mango sorbet, and coconut—a light, tropical finish to a flawless meal.

Between the flawless setting, attentive service, and incredible culinary execution, Goosefeather nailed it. If you’re planning your own visit, be sure to book outdoor terrace or main dining room seating 2–3 weeks in advance via Resy to secure prime fireside table positioning. Before heading out, check the official Goosefeather website to explore their upcoming seasonal pop-ups, outdoor grilling events, and rotating menu offerings so you don’t miss out on their latest culinary creations.

Watch our recap below!