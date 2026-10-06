Doja Cat Launches North American ‘Tour Ma Vie World Tour’

GRAMMY® award-winning global superstar Doja Cat officially kicked off the North American leg of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour this past weekend with performances in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis.

Opening each show center stage with “Cards,” Doja Cat delivered a nearly two-hour set filled with theatrical production and dynamic choreography. The singer performed “Acts Of Service,” “Gorgeous” and “Jealous Type” from her latest album, Vie, alongside hits including “Paint the Town Red,” “Agora Hills” and “Say So.”

GRAMMY®-nominated rapper and singer Latto is supporting all North American dates. She opened with “Chrome Heart Diaper Bag,” then performed fan favorites including “Hostage” and “Georgia Peach” before closing with “Big Mama.”

Doja Cat launched the Tour Ma Vie World Tour last fall in Auckland before traveling through Australia, the Philippines, South Korea and other markets. The 2026 dates began February 5 at Suhai Music Hall in São Paulo, Brazil, followed by stops in Mexico City, Dublin, London, Paris and more.

The North American run continues October 6 in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center, followed by Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, Las Vegas and more. The tour concludes December 1 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.