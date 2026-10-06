Drake Stands on Business: Declines to Submit ‘ICEMAN,’ ‘HABIBTI,’ ‘MAID OF HONOUR’ Albums for 2027 Awards

Drake and the Grammys are back in familiar territory. And tbh that’s exactly how he should carry it.

Drake winning Best Rap Song for God’s Plan at the 2019 Grammys then using his acceptance speech to diss the Grammys will forever be iconic https://t.co/d40JCtuChd pic.twitter.com/NNBLjM77sc — Felipe 🧊🧊🧊🇧🇷 (@spinboutU_) October 5, 2026

According to Billboard, the 6God declined to submit any of his three 2026 albums, ICEMAN, Habibti and Maid of Honour, or their respective songs for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards.

Let’s be real, if he did submit ICEMAN he’d sweep. No disrespect to OCTANE or THE FALL OFF. But keeping it a bean.

Drake did NOT submit any of his 2026 albums or their songs for consideration at the 2027 GRAMMYs, per Billboard 🏆



“…including Drake, who sources tell Billboard did not submit his three 2026 albums or any of their songs for Grammy consideration…” pic.twitter.com/CMQe5T7qF8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 5, 2026

For anyone who listened closely to Iceman, the move was already telegraphed. On the album’s closing track, “Make Them Know,” Drake raps, “This album, I’m never submittin’ it / ‘Cause I know that they’ll never consider it.”

Now he has apparently followed through.

The decision comes during another massive commercial run for Drake. His 2026 releases helped him occupy the top three positions on the Billboard 200 simultaneously, while Iceman continued producing major streaming numbers. Drake also reportedly finished September as Spotify’s most-streamed rapper with 1.67 billion streams.

Most-streamed rapper each month of 2026: 👀



▪️January — Drake (1.6B)

▪️February — Drake (1.5B)

▪️March — Drake (1.6B)

▪️April — Drake (1.6B)

▪️May — Drake (2.7B)

▪️June — Drake (2B)

▪️July — Drake (1.8B)

▪️August — Drake (1.8B)

▪️September — Drake (1.7B) pic.twitter.com/t4TNbGoLu6 — RapTV (@Rap) October 5, 2026

Those numbers fit the argument he has been making about awards for years.

Drake’s fractured relationship with the Recording Academy stretches back to the 2017 Grammys, when “Hotline Bling” won in rap categories despite Drake arguing the record was pop. He responded by withholding More Life from consideration for the 2018 ceremony.

His most memorable Grammy moment came in 2019. After winning Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan,” Drake used his acceptance speech to remind artists that institutional recognition was not the final measurement of success. His microphone was cut during a pause, which producers later attributed to a misunderstanding. Drake declined an opportunity to finish backstage and later posted, “Too raw for TV 📺 😂.”

The relationship never fully recovered.

Drake initially earned two nominations from Certified Lover Boy for the 2022 ceremony before he and his management requested their withdrawal. He then withheld Honestly, Nevermind entirely the following year. His collaborative album with 21 Savage, Her Loss, marked a temporary return to Grammy consideration and earned a Best Rap Album nomination.

The latest boycott carries extra weight following Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” winning five Grammys in 2025 after their explosive rap battle.

Still, Drake’s position appears unchanged. His career scoreboard is increasingly built around listeners, touring, chart dominance and cultural staying power.

For 2027, Grammy night will simply have to happen without him.