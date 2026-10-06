Rockstar Games has spent years keeping the finer details of Grand Theft Auto VI under wraps. A reportedly leaked European age rating may have just pulled back the curtain on how far the studio is pushing Vice City this time around.

Players can carry cocaine and snort it directly from their hand in GTA 6.



(Source: https://t.co/zmyOKhffWf) pic.twitter.com/jV9zQdQ5jK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2026

A PEGI 18 rating description briefly published online reportedly characterized drug use in GTA 6 as “frequent and prominent,” including an interactive cocaine mechanic that goes well beyond a scripted cutscene.

GTA 6 will feature 'Strong Sexual Scenes' and 'Nudity' in the game. pic.twitter.com/gqpfaVw9Pw — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 1, 2026

According to the description, players can carry illegal drugs in their inventory and use them during regular gameplay, including with other characters. Cocaine can reportedly be snorted “directly from their hand at any time.”

Rockstar Games recreated this GTA 6 shot in real-life Miami. pic.twitter.com/sqXdcKl7xJ — GTA 6 Updates (@gtasix_) October 2, 2026

Rockstar has not confirmed what effect cocaine will have on gameplay. Fans have already theorized that drugs could function as temporary stat boosters, similar to items such as cocaine gum in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The Miami Heat are expected to wear GTA-6 themed jerseys on November 18th when the Heat take on the Bucks for “Vice City” night.



One day before the release of GTA. Insane marketing. pic.twitter.com/j9od1XNzIS — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 2, 2026

The leaked rating also paints a very adult picture of Rockstar’s return to Vice City. Graphic violence reportedly includes bloody injuries, decapitations and dismemberment depending on the weapons used. The game is also said to contain nudity, intercourse and depictions of sexual fetishes, along with interactive strip clubs and private dances. Strong profanity and discriminatory language reportedly appear throughout in-game radio and television programming.

Rockstar employees explored Florida with cops, gang members and strip clubs while researching GTA 6, with some encounters reportedly “terrifying.” 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRB6SwNoYC — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 5, 2026

If that sounds like Rockstar going all-in on Florida, the studio apparently did plenty of homework.

Developers reportedly conducted research alongside Florida police officers, gang members and people working inside strip clubs while studying the environment and culture that would eventually shape GTA 6. Some of those real-world encounters were reportedly described as “terrifying.”

Now the marketing machine appears ready to make Vice City feel bigger than gaming.

The Miami Heat are expected to wear GTA 6-themed jerseys on November 18 against the Milwaukee Bucks for “Vice City” night. The timing would be almost absurdly perfect. Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to release November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, putting the NBA activation exactly one day before launch.

That means Rockstar could effectively turn an actual Miami basketball game into the final countdown for its fictionalized version of the city.

After years of anticipation, leaks and record-breaking trailer attention, GTA 6 is approaching the point where Rockstar no longer has to manufacture hype. Between an NBA crossover, an increasingly detailed Vice City and gameplay reportedly allowing players to casually pull cocaine from their inventory, November 19 is shaping up to be less like a traditional game release and more like a pop culture event.