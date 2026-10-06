Hard Rock Bet has announced its sponsorship of a $5 million Slots Tournament operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, marking the largest slots tournament in Florida in Hard Rock history.

The live event will take place December 12 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, with $5 million in total prizes, including a $1 million first-place prize. Entrepreneur, author and social media personality Bethenny Frankel will host the tournament and star in its campaign.

Beginning October 5, eligible players in Florida, New Jersey, Michigan and Ontario can enter digital qualifiers through Hard Rock Bet apps. The qualifying period runs through November 29, with separate qualifying formats across the four markets.

“Hard Rock Bet is built to deliver experiences that go beyond the app, and this tournament brings that vision to life on an incredible scale,” said Lauren Varnas, Vice President of Brand Marketing at Hard Rock Digital.

“I don’t get behind things that don’t deliver — and this tournament delivers,” said Bethenny Frankel. “Five million dollars in prizes, a live championship, and a real shot at a million-dollar payday — I built my career on knowing exactly what people want, and what people want is a reason to show up and win big. Hard Rock Bet is handing them that. I’m all in, and on December 12, I’ll be right there when someone’s life changes.”