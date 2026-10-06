Award-winning actor, producer and entrepreneur Issa Rae has joined Unrivaled as an investor, marking her first league-wide investment. Her investment came through the women’s basketball league’s oversubscribed Series C fundraise, which was announced in August and pushed Unrivaled’s valuation to $650 million.

“Unrivaled speaks to me and everyone who wants to set new standards, and what the league has done and continues to do for the best women’s basketball players in the world is something I’m proud to invest in,” said Rae. “After experiencing Unrivaled firsthand last season, it was clear that they’re building something special. I look forward to being part of the league’s growth and success to come.”

Rae joins a growing investor group that includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Coco Gauff, Billie Jean King, Alex Morgan, Dawn Staley and JuJu Watkins.

Unrivaled will tip off its third season this winter, with the full schedule and ticket information expected in the fall.