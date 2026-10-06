Karl-Anthony Towns Not Expecting Knicks Extension Before Season

Karl-Anthony Towns does not expect to reach a contract extension with the New York Knicks before the regular season.

“I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me. None of those things have come close to happening,” Towns told reporters Monday.

Towns is eligible for an extension worth more than $276 million, while ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the Knicks’ latest offer is approximately $200 million over four years.

The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds last season for the champion Knicks.

Towns reiterated his position during Monday’s extension discussions, saying, “Simply put – I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me. And none of those things are close to happening.”

With the sides still apart on the value of a potential deal, Towns appears unlikely to secure an extension before the start of the regular season.