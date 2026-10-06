Okay is anyone really surprised? LeBron James has spent more than two decades defying the normal aging curve of an NBA superstar. Entering his historic 24th season, keeping that run going now requires an increasingly detailed daily maintenance program.

LeBron is currently dealing with chronic arthritis, as his daily training routine reportedly starts with "special attention" paid to his left foot 😳



He has also been monitoring the sciatica in his lower back, which caused him to miss the first month of last season 😬



(via… pic.twitter.com/E90YzsBZb7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2026

The 41-year-old Philadelphia 76ers star is reportedly managing chronic arthritis in his left foot along with lingering lower-back issues as training camp gets underway. According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, James arrives at the Sixers’ facility roughly three hours before the team’s scheduled activities to prepare his body for practice.

That routine includes extensive stretching, muscle activation and targeted treatment alongside longtime athletic trainer Mike Mancias, who has worked closely with James throughout his career.

The foot condition has been developing for some time. Arthritis in James’ left foot appeared multiple times on injury reports during his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers. His back has also required significant attention following a severe bout of sciatica that forced him to miss the entire opening month of last season.

Philadelphia is already approaching the situation with the long game in mind.

Head coach Nick Nurse and the Sixers’ front office are reportedly discussing how to manage James’ workload throughout the 2026-27 season, including potential limitations during back-to-back games. The goal is straightforward: keep James as healthy and effective as possible for a postseason run.

Even his commute has reportedly become part of the equation. James travels from New York to the Sixers’ facility by helicopter, reducing the time and physical strain associated with making the trip by car.

For all the attention surrounding his health, James remains an active participant in full practices and continues to produce at a level rarely seen from a player this deep into an NBA career.

The reality entering Year 24 is that maintaining that production requires more work before James ever touches the basketball. Philadelphia knew it was acquiring one of the most durable superstars the league has ever seen. Now the Sixers are tasked with helping that durability stretch through another season, with the real priority waiting in April.