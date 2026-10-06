Legendary R&B singer Freddie Jackson, the Harlem-born vocalist whose unmistakable voice and timeless love songs helped define contemporary R&B throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, has passed away at the age of 70.

Jackson’s family announced his passing Tuesday, October 6, through a statement shared on the singer’s official social media account, revealing that he died Monday night. “It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Freddie Jackson, who went home to rest last night,” the family said.

In remembering Jackson, his family described him as much more than the celebrated vocalist known to generations of R&B listeners. “Freddie was more than a legendary voice. He was a kind, generous soul who loved his fans, his family, his friends, and his music with everything he had.” A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Jackson’s passing comes just days after his 70th birthday on October 2 and closes the chapter on a career that produced some of the most recognizable slow jams and love songs of his generation.

Born Frederick Anthony Jackson in Harlem in 1956, Jackson developed his voice singing gospel at White Rock Baptist Church before eventually entering New York’s R&B scene. After performing with the funk group Mystic Merlin and working as a background singer for Melba Moore, Jackson signed with Capitol Records and broke through nationally in 1985 with his debut album Rock Me Tonight.

The album’s title track, “Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake),” spent six weeks atop Billboard’s R&B chart and immediately established Jackson as one of the premier male vocalists of the era. He followed it with the classic ballad “You Are My Lady,” another No. 1 R&B hit that reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became the biggest pop crossover record of his career. Rock Me Tonight eventually earned platinum certification and established Jackson as a major force during one of R&B’s most competitive periods.

Jackson continued that momentum with his 1986 sophomore album Just Like the First Time, which produced another collection of signature records. “Tasty Love,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody” and “Jam Tonight” all reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart, strengthening Jackson’s reputation as one of the defining voices of the quiet-storm era. His catalog would continue expanding with songs including “Hey Lover,” “Nice ‘N’ Slow,” “Crazy (For Me),” “Do Me Again” and his collaboration with Melba Moore, “A Little Bit More.”

At the height of his career, Jackson represented an era of R&B where the strength and personality of a singer’s voice remained at the center of the music. His combination of polished production, romance and smooth but powerful delivery made his records fixtures on urban radio while giving him a catalog that continued to resonate well beyond its original chart success.

Jackson remained active in music for decades, releasing projects including Here It Is, Private Party, Life After 30, Transitions, For You and Love Signals. His 2023 album My First Love showed that nearly four decades after his breakthrough, Jackson remained committed to the traditional R&B sound and romantic songwriting that had established his career.

In September 2024, Jackson publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with kidney disease and announced a partnership with the National Kidney Foundation to raise awareness about the condition. Jackson said at the time that he planned to approach his health journey with openness and resilience while encouraging others to become more informed about kidney health. His family has not indicated whether kidney disease played any role in his passing.

Jackson’s family thanked the generations of listeners who supported him throughout his career and made his music part of their own lives. “To everyone who ever sang along, danced, or felt something when Freddie took the stage: thank you. You were family to him, and he carried your love with him always.”

For more than four decades, Freddie Jackson’s music remained part of the soundtrack of R&B. Records such as “Rock Me Tonight,” “You Are My Lady,” “Have You Ever Loved Somebody,” “Jam Tonight” and “Do Me Again” became more than hits from a particular era, remaining staples of classic R&B and quiet-storm radio for generations of listeners who connected with the warmth and sincerity of his voice.

Jackson’s passing takes away one of the signature voices of an era when Luther Vandross, Teddy Pendergrass, Jeffrey Osborne and other powerhouse vocalists helped make sophisticated soul and romantic R&B a dominant force in Black music. Jackson carved out his own unmistakable place within that tradition, building a catalog centered on love and emotion that has endured for more than 40 years.

“Your legacy and your voice will live on forever,” Jackson’s family said.

Rest In Peace to Harlem’s own Freddie Jackson, one of R&B’s true legendary voices.