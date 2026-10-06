Reebok is partnering with Paramount Products & Experiences for a new premium footwear collection celebrating Avatar: The Last Airbender.
The Reebok x Avatar: The Last Airbender collection launches globally October 7 at 10 AM ET, featuring four Reebok silhouettes inspired by Aang, Appa, the Avatar State and the Four Nations. The collection includes the Club C 85 ($110), Classic Nylon ($110), Insta Pump Fury 94 ($220) and Engine A 26 ($140), available in unisex sizing on Reebok.com.
The Club C 85 draws inspiration from Appa with a hairy suede upper, arrow detailing and plush lining. The Classic Nylon features Four Nations-inspired elements, interchangeable tongue patches and textured accents.
Inspired by Aang, the Insta Pump Fury 94 features premium materials and a reflective arrow graphic, while the Engine A 26 highlights the Avatar State with glow-in-the-dark details, debossed graphics and Reebok’s ERS cushioning technology.
Fans attending New York Comic Con can experience the collection at the Paramount+ booth October 8–11, which will feature a dedicated Reebok x Avatar: The Last Airbender footwear wall.