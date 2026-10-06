Soulection celebrated 15 years of music, culture, discovery and community with a sold-out edition of The Soulection Experience in Los Angeles, drawing nearly 9,000 attendees to Framework’s Reframe Studios Outdoors.

The milestone event featured performances from Joe Kay, KAYTRANADA, Sango, esta., DJ Miss Milan, Ayanna Heaven and Soulection & Friends, along with surprise appearances by Joyce Wrice, Jordan Ward, Blxst, Lucky Daye, SiR, Samara Cyn and Alex Isley.

KAYTRANADA headlined the celebration, marking his first official performance alongside Soulection. During his set, the Grammy-winning DJ and producer recreated Shay Lia’s viral dance moment, generating one of the night’s biggest crowd reactions.

The anniversary weekend began with a private dinner at Lucia in partnership with Sennheiser, bringing together artists, producers, executives and longtime community members.

Founded in 2011 by Joe Kay, Soulection has grown from a Los Angeles radio show into a global music discovery and cultural platform. The Los Angeles celebration followed the collective’s 15-year anniversary event in London, which featured Leon Thomas, Sasha Keable, JayO, Wayne Wonder and DJ Tunez.