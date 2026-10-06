So basically a sitting President is saying what now? President Donald Trump ignited a new political firestorm after appearing to dismiss the potential destruction of two major American cities while discussing the country’s ongoing military conflict with Iran.

Trump on Iran: Let 'em take out Los Angeles and San Diego, it's a small price to pay pic.twitter.com/Fc4BcjVDKj — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 6, 2026

Speaking at a political rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, Trump addressed the stakes of the conflict and its economic consequences when his remarks suddenly turned toward California.

The suggestion drew cheers from the Nebraska crowd Monday evening.



Read more: https://t.co/5ED8YC95kE pic.twitter.com/PTvoZFMprP — KTLA (@KTLA) October 6, 2026

“They can take out a city—let ’em take out Los Angeles. Let ’em take out San Diego. This is a very small price to pay,” Trump said.

The statement quickly drew outrage over the suggestion that attacks on Los Angeles and San Diego, home to millions of Americans, could somehow represent an acceptable cost of war.

After sending the National Guard and Marines to occupy California, Donald Trump is now saying our foreign enemies should “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego.



He is deranged and dangerous. https://t.co/N4JQfecAYo — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2026

California officials moved quickly to condemn the president. Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass publicly rebuked Trump’s remarks, pushing back against any suggestion that American population centers should be treated as expendable in a geopolitical conflict.

The controversy also landed amid Trump’s increasingly aggressive language toward domestic critics of his Iran policy.

Trump has declared it “treasonous” for members of the “radical left” to argue that the United States is not winning the conflict, maintaining that Iran’s military capabilities have been devastated.

That choice of language has become familiar territory for the president. Trump has repeatedly invoked “treason” when attacking political opponents and other critics, applying the term in disputes involving judicial decisions, unfavorable media coverage and public opposition to his administration.

This time, the political blowback carries another dimension. Critics have turned Trump’s own rhetoric back toward him, with some characterizing his comments about Los Angeles and San Diego as “treasonous” and fundamentally incompatible with a president’s responsibility to protect American citizens.

California has long been one of Trump’s favorite political targets, particularly its Democratic leadership and immigration policies. The latest remarks push that antagonism into far more serious territory.

Political sparring with California is one thing. Publicly entertaining the destruction of two American cities during an active international conflict is language that Newsom, Bass and Trump’s growing list of critics are making clear they will not treat as another routine campaign-stage attack.

Perhaps 25 Amendment is one way to handle this but good ol’ fashioned impeachment, a third mind you may be the way to go after the midterms.