A$AP Rocky has announced a four-year, full-tuition scholarship for a first-time freshman attending the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at Long Island University.

The scholarship will give one student the opportunity to pursue a four-year education while gaining access to an environment connecting academic learning with real-world opportunities across the entertainment industry.

Applications are now open and close December 15, 2026. Eligible applicants must be seeking enrollment as a first-time freshman for Fall 2027. Prospective students can visit apply.liu.edu/rn for submission details.

“I’m a big believer in creating your own lane and giving people the opportunity to do the same,” said A$AP Rocky. “There are so many talented young people with ideas, ambition and something important to say. This scholarship is about helping one of them turn that vision into something real.”

The scholarship joins a growing list of initiatives supporting students at the Roc Nation School. Other artists, athletes and entertainment leaders who have established scholarships include DJ Khaled, Megan Thee Stallion, LaMelo Ball and Young Guru, who also serves as Director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program.