The Rainbow Daytona, the iced-out President, the Sky-Dweller and the two-tone Datejust became Hip Hop shorthand for arrival. Here is what a super clone of one actually is in 2026, and what it never will be.

In August, Rolex made Drake a watch that exists exactly once. That Ice Gradient Daytona, as The Source reported in August, carries white and blue diamonds set in a gradient and an engraved case back. It was built to honor his 15th Billboard No. 1 milestone with Iceman. His caption came with a request: “Please do not get your local jeweler to recreate.”

Fair enough. A piece unique is the one watch the copy trade has no business touching.

Rolex’s catalog is a different conversation. Hip Hop turned a short list of Rolex references into shorthand for arrival, and in 2026 a whole market builds copies of them. Some of that market is honest about what it sells. Plenty of it is not. Here is the straight version.

The short list

If Drake’s watch has a cousin in the catalog, it is the Rainbow Daytona, the other gem-set Daytona built on a gradient. Rolex introduced it in 2012 in white gold and yellow gold, then added Everose in 2018. Its Everose reference, 116595RBOW, rings the bezel with 36 baguette sapphires graded through the spectrum. It is a racing chronograph nobody buys to time a lap, and most of the people who want it will never be offered it at retail.

A 3D rendering, not a photograph: SwissClone’s Super Clone take on the Everose Rainbow Daytona 116595RBOW with a pavé dial. Image: SwissClone

Rolex has made the Day-Date since 1956, only in gold or platinum. It launched with the President bracelet, and the nickname stuck to the whole watch, firmly enough that Key Glock titled a 2023 track “Presidential Rolex.” Plenty of iced-out Day-Dates got their ice at a jeweler’s bench rather than from Rolex, which is the exact habit Drake’s caption was talking to.

Rolex’s Sky-Dweller arrived in 2012 with an annual calendar and a second time zone on an off-center disc. Turning the bezel chooses what the crown adjusts, a system Rolex calls Ring Command. It is the watch for anyone whose year runs on a tour schedule.

A 3D rendering, not a photograph: SwissClone’s Super Clone take on the Sky-Dweller 336934 with a mint-green dial. Image: SwissClone

Then there is the two-tone Datejust, the Rolex a lot of people saw up close first. Rolex has made the Datejust since 1945, and the steel-and-gold version, which it calls Rolesor, put some gold within reach of people who were never buying a Day-Date.

What a super clone actually is

Start with the vocabulary. A super clone is a replica, full stop. What separates it from cheaper copies is how far inside the watch the copying goes. That term gets thrown at anything with a convincing dial. It should mean something narrower: the movement is cloned from a Rolex caliber, and the face is the easy part.

A standard replica copies the outside and runs on an off-the-shelf movement. At SwissClone, which sells both of its tiers openly as replicas, the Replica tier uses a Miyota 8215 automatic in 316L steel.

A super clone copies the engine too. SwissClone’s Super Clone tier is built on cloned Rolex caliber families such as the 3135, 3235, 4130 and 4131, specced in 904L steel under sapphire crystal. On its Daytonas the chronograph pushers work, and that includes its take on the Rainbow Daytona. Movement matters most, because it is the part you live with every day.

What it is not

None of that makes it a Rolex. Rolex will not service it, no Rolex warranty covers it, and the Super Clone tier is rated to 50 meters where Rolex rates all four originals to 100. It is not an investment, either.

Honesty is the bigger line. Wearing a replica you bought as a replica is your call. Passing one off as the real thing is where it goes wrong, and selling one that way is fraud. If anybody asks, the right answer is the true one.

How the honest end of the market works

An honest seller says “replica” out loud and puts the differences in writing. SwissClone’s grading guide lays the two tiers out side by side. SwissClone also films every unit at quality control before dispatch. Where it has no photograph of a unit yet, it shows renders of its own 3D models, labeled as renders.

A rendering, labeled as one on the product page: the white-gold Rainbow Daytona 116599RBOW in SwissClone’s Super Clone tier. Image: SwissClone

Read the spec line before anything else: movement, steel, crystal, water rating. A seller that will not commit to those four in writing is guessing or hiding something.

Dishonest sellers give themselves away. A “Rolex” at a discount. A promise that nobody could ever tell the difference. Photos lifted from somebody else’s listing. If a seller will not show you the watch you are paying for, that is your answer.

One of one stays one of one

Drake asked people not to have his recreated, and nobody should. Everything else in the catalog comes with a simpler rule: call a replica a replica.