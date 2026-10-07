DJ Akademiks is putting a staggering number behind Drake’s post-battle run, claiming the Toronto superstar is generating somewhere between $20 million and $25 million every month.

Sheesh.

DJ Akademiks says that Drake is likely making $20 to $25 MILLION per month on average 👀



"I don't think there's a month that Drake don't make 20 to 25 million, at least." pic.twitter.com/OcnmX1ee85 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 6, 2026

Akademiks made the assertion during a recent livestream while discussing Drake’s output and business strategy following his explosive 2024 battle with Kendrick Lamar. According to Ak, the size of Drake’s monthly earnings is frequently underestimated when conversations turn toward how the feud affected his career.

Akademiks on why Iceman is the #1 album of the year & Don Toliver is next up 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/oiDDVvChk9 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) October 6, 2026

At $20 million per month, that pace would equal $240 million annually. At the top of Akademiks’ estimate, the number climbs to $300 million. Those figures have not been independently confirmed and would represent gross earnings rather than necessarily what Drake personally takes home.

For Akademiks, the larger point is Drake’s relentless output.

He credited the rapper’s willingness to keep releasing music and maintaining his commercial presence with helping him navigate the aftermath of the Kendrick battle. Ak has been particularly invested in Drake’s Iceman era, previously explaining that he viewed the rapper remaining culturally relevant as a test of his own influence in hip-hop media.

🚨 Jay RoeBuck reacts to Akademiks saying Drake came out of the Kendrick battle “unharmed” and asks a bigger question: WHO actually won the MEDIA war?



Jay points out Ak was firmly behind Drake, while Kendrick had major media voices like Elliott Wilson, DJ Hed and Jeremy Hecht on… https://t.co/fOVsB7Sf2c pic.twitter.com/cmbtBMLvL1 — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) October 6, 2026

The conversation has also renewed comparisons between Drake and Kendrick’s dramatically different approaches to releasing music. Drake has historically flooded the marketplace with albums, singles, collaborations and features, creating a catalog that remains in constant streaming rotation. Kendrick has traditionally operated with longer gaps and more concentrated album cycles.

Their rivalry may have dominated hip-hop conversation, yet the next Grammy ceremony could arrive without new submissions from either superstar.

According to Billboard, neither artist has submitted new material for consideration at the 2027 Grammy Awards. Drake’s absence continues his complicated history with the Recording Academy, including multiple previous decisions to withhold projects or withdraw nominations.

That potentially leaves a noticeable opening in the rap categories after Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” swept five Grammys in 2025.

Two years removed from the battle that briefly made nearly every conversation about who won and who lost, Akademiks is pointing toward another scoreboard entirely.

If his estimates are anywhere close, Drake’s answer to the fallout has been simple: keep recording, keep releasing and keep the business moving.