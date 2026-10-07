Grambling State Celebrates 2026 Homecoming With Centennial Tribute

Grambling State University closed out Homecoming 2026 with a celebration of 100 Years of Tiger Athletics during the university’s 125th anniversary year.

The festivities began September 17 with Paris Robinson being crowned the 73rd Miss Grambling State University alongside her royal court. Homecoming week continued with a Gospel Concert headlined by Grammy Award-winning artist Le’Andria Johnson and the World Famed Centennial Gala & Concert featuring Musiq Soulchild.

Trina, Moneybagg Yo and K Camp headlined the Homecoming Concert on October 2 before the Tigers faced Alcorn State on October 3. Following the annual Homecoming Parade, Grambling erased a 10-point deficit to defeat Alcorn State 63–59 in a thrilling victory.

The celebration also included J.Crew’s limited-edition Collegiate Collection capsule with ’47 Brand, featuring Grambling State among 15 universities in the vintage-inspired collection.

“This was more than a Homecoming. It was a moment 125 years in the making. To see the World Famed and Tiger Athletics celebrate a century of excellence, our alumni coming home in record numbers, and our Tigers respond with the resilience Grambling State has always embodied—that is who we are. This is a historic year for our university, and this weekend gave the world a glimpse of what makes Grambling so special,” said Martin Lemelle Jr., President of Grambling State University.

Next, the Tigers head to New Orleans for the Bayou Classic, November 26–28.