Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Gunna is set to release his new single, “Pop It,” on Friday, October 9, 2026. Alongside the announcement, Gunna has unveiled the song’s official artwork, signaling the start of his next musical era.

“Pop It” arrives after a year of continued growth for Gunna beyond music, as the artist has expanded his focus across fitness, wellness, strategic partnerships and community initiatives.

His growing portfolio includes relationships with Cymbiotika, Flerish Hydration and PATH Water, as well as work with Peloton and his new position as creative director of Under Armour. Through these ventures, Gunna has continued building an ecosystem centered on movement, wellness and culture.

His commitment to community also remains a key part of his broader efforts through Gunna’s Great Giveaway. The initiative has expanded to include the WUNNA Run 5K and other programs designed to create meaningful impact.

With “Pop It,” Gunna is beginning a new chapter in his music career. The release represents an opportunity for him to introduce what he has been developing internally while balancing his expanding work across music, wellness, culture and community.