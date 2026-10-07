Image Credit: Kathryn Huang. Gio’s Home. (2025)

Kathryn Huang has been getting some serious names in front of her camera. The award-winning Thai/Taiwanese photographer has worked with rapper TiaCorine, ballroom star Honey Balenciaga, and powerhouse vocalist Lady Stout, placing her lens within a growing circle of artists shaping music, fashion, and entertainment today.

Her credits are just as varied. Huang photographed Gia Fu’s Lotus music video production for NOWNESS Asia and worked on the WNBA’s Line ’Em Up, where her photographs became hero imagery for a nationwide campaign that later collected four Clio Awards.

Her recent work also puts her in the middle of major moments across music and fashion. She has worked on productions including Apple Music and Cardi B’s Am I the Drama? album release event, the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2025 runway show, and Netflix’s Squid Game Season 3 activation. From recording artists and performers to global campaigns and runway productions, Huang has become a familiar name behind some of the images and productions moving through contemporary culture.