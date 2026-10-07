Hip-hop icon MC Lyte is bringing her legacy to audiences nationwide with the MC Lyte Road to the Hall of Fame Tour, celebrating her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Produced by My Block, Sunni Gyrl Inc. and UAA, the 12-market tour will combine live performances, storytelling and conversation while highlighting more than four decades of MC Lyte’s influence on music and culture.

From Brooklyn to Los Angeles, each stop will celebrate the pioneering artist’s career while connecting longtime fans with a new generation. The tour will explore the music, moments and experiences that helped MC Lyte break barriers and expand opportunities for women in hip-hop.

The Road to the Hall of Fame Tour will also serve as a living archive of hip-hop history, revisiting MC Lyte’s catalog while sharing the stories behind the music. The celebration looks at the culture’s past while creating space for its continued evolution.

The tour follows MC Lyte’s journey from pioneering hip-hop artist to a figure whose voice and influence have shaped generations of artists and leaders, offering audiences an opportunity to experience both her music and the history surrounding it.

OCTOBER 11 – Brooklyn, NY

OCTOBER 12 – Pittsburgh, PA

OCTOBER 13 – Philadelphia, PA

OCTOBER 14 – Hudon Valley, NY

OCTOBER 15 – Boston, MA

OCTOBER 17 – St. Louis, MO (2 Shows)

OCTOBER 20 – Chicago, IL (2 Shows)

OCTOBER 21 – Minneapolis, MN

NOVEMBER 9 – Atlanta, GA

NOVEMBER 10 – Atlanta, GA

NOVEMBER 11 – Nashville, TN