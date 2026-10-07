So the narrative about Democratic cities being crime ridden is really aging like milk these days. New Orleans was being called the nation’s “Murder Capital” just four years ago. Now the city is approaching a milestone few would have predicted during the violence of 2022.

New Orleans is on pace for fewer than 100 murders for the first time since 1971 (99).



One of the biggest murder declines in America with 56 ❤️⚜️ pic.twitter.com/rJ4L6FI2EH — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 6, 2026

New Orleans is currently on pace to potentially finish 2026 with as few as 99 homicides, which would give the city its lowest murder count since 1971. The turnaround follows steep declines across several categories of violent crime and represents a dramatic shift from the city’s recent peak.

Between 2022 and 2024 alone, homicides fell 48 percent, carjackings dropped 68 percent and armed robberies declined 55 percent. Juvenile homicides fell 71 percent from 2023 to 2024.

The momentum has continued.

New Orleans recorded its lowest number of murders between May and August in at least eight years, while the New Orleans Police Department has reported a 98 percent homicide clearance rate. Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick has credited intentional policing strategies, improved technology, data-driven deployment and stronger cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

The turnaround has also reached beyond policing.

The NOLA Coalition brought business, civic and community leaders together around public safety, advocating for higher NOPD salaries to improve officer retention while pledging $15 million toward youth-focused nonprofits. City leaders have simultaneously incorporated housing, public health programs and social services into their broader violence-reduction strategy.

Kirkpatrick, who took over NOPD in 2023 following a nationwide search, has overseen efforts to modernize department tactics while strengthening relationships between officers and neighborhoods.

There are still reminders that the work is unfinished. Recent separate killings involving a man who was stabbed and struck by a vehicle and a woman who was fatally shot underscore the violence that remains.

Still, the larger trajectory is difficult to ignore.

New Orleans has spent decades carrying a national reputation for violent crime, one repeatedly amplified through political rhetoric and media coverage. The latest numbers tell a different story about a city once again reshaping its public safety strategy.

If the current pace holds through December, New Orleans will close 2026 with a murder total unseen in more than half a century.

For a city that stood at the center of America’s homicide crisis in 2022, that is a remarkable four-year swing.