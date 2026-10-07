Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made one of his most notable lineup changes of the season for Tuesday’s pivotal NLDS Game 3 against the Atlanta Braves, dropping four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani to fifth in the batting order.

The move marked the lowest Ohtani had hit in a starting lineup since September 23, 2020, when he was still with the Los Angeles Angels. With Braves ace Chris Sale on the mound and the best-of-five series tied 1-1, Roberts said the adjustment was designed specifically to give Los Angeles its best matchup against the veteran left-hander.

“Sale’s a different monster,” Roberts said.

Ohtani entered Game 3 just 2-for-8 through the first two games of the NLDS and had struggled to consistently control the strike zone since returning from lingering right biceps and left knee issues that limited him late in the regular season. According to MLB.com, Ohtani had swung at 42.9 percent of pitches outside the strike zone during the first two games of the series, compared with 30 percent during the regular season.

The matchup with Sale provided another reason for Roberts to make the change. Ohtani entered Tuesday just 3-for-15 with five strikeouts in his career against the Braves left-hander. Sale had also dominated Los Angeles in their previous meeting on August 27, throwing a complete-game five-hit shutout in Atlanta’s 1-0 victory.

“We all understand that Sale’s going to be tough,” Roberts said. “But the guys I feel at the top have a good chance to get on base, and I do think that there’s going to be opportunities where the game, the situation, bleeds into Shohei’s at-bat.”

Roberts moved Mookie Betts into the leadoff spot, followed by Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith ahead of Ohtani. Miguel Rojas started at second base and hit sixth, while Kyle Tucker was dropped to eighth and Kiké Hernández started at third base and hit ninth.

Roberts said he discussed the move with Ohtani Monday night and that the superstar understood the reasoning. Ohtani even joked that during his September struggles he had considered asking Roberts to move him as low as seventh in the order.

The Dodgers manager emphasized that the change wasn’t an indication that the organization had lost confidence in Ohtani, who hit .275 with 30 home runs and 81 RBIs during the regular season. Instead, Roberts described it as a matchup-driven decision for one of the most important games of the season.

“I just feel this gives us the best chance to beat the Braves today and combat Sale, to combat what they’re going to throw after Sale,” Roberts said. “And I feel good about it.”

The adjustment ultimately worked for Los Angeles, although Ohtani remained quiet offensively. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts, but the Dodgers received back-to-back fourth-inning home runs from Kiké Hernández and Freeman while Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated Atlanta over seven innings in a 3-1 victory.

Yamamoto allowed only one run on four hits while striking out 10, outdueling Sale and putting Los Angeles ahead 2-1 in the series. Sale allowed three runs over five innings with seven strikeouts.

Roberts indicated before the game that he did not expect Ohtani’s move to fifth to become permanent, particularly with Atlanta right-hander Tyler Mahle scheduled to start Game 4.

For one postseason game against one of baseball’s toughest left-handers, however, Roberts was willing to move the biggest name in his lineup.

The Dodgers got the victory they needed, even if Ohtani is still searching for the swing they will need as October continues.