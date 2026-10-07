Every fall, across thousands of towns in America, a lacrosse coach who got into youth sports because they genuinely love the game and believe in what it does for kids, is sitting at a kitchen table at 11 p.m. They’re chasing down a uniform vendor while registration spreadsheets sit open in another tab, payroll is overdue, and a parent is waiting on a refund email that should have gone out four days ago. The season starts in three weeks, and the person who was ready to prepare for game play is instead running the kind of administrative circus that would exhaust a seasoned business operator, let alone someone who signed up to coach.

Youth sports is one of the most unanimously valued institutions in American life. Parents sacrifice their weekends for it, kids build their identities around it, and communities organize themselves through it in ways that few other institutions can match.

And yet the infrastructure running this $40 billion domestic industry looks less like a modern business ecosystem and more like a patchwork of goodwill and duct tape held together by people working twice as hard as they should ever have to (Lek).

Family spending on a child’s primary sport rose 46% between 2019 and 2024 (Project Play), not because programs are getting greedy, but because the people running those programs have no real infrastructure to manage costs. A third of coaches are putting in 20+ hours a week on team responsibilities (National Coach Survey, Aspen Institute Project Play), hours that get eaten by scheduling, payments, and paperwork before they ever reach the field.

The typical uniform order takes up to 12 weeks to arrive (USA Teamwear). And when the budget still comes up short, the same person who is already managing registrations, chasing vendors, and handling parent emails has to go out and sell sponsorships by cold-calling the local dentist, the family law firm, the HVAC company, one check at a time, with no tools, no support, and no guarantee they will succeed. If not, the registration fees increase, the families who were already stretching start dropping out, and the program that someone built from nothing quietly starts dying. The passion didn’t run out, but the math stopped working and no one had built the infrastructure to fix it.

Youth sports grew organically from the ground up through local clubs, volunteer coaches, and parent-run boards long before anyone thought to build real systems around it. The industry has been running on that same improvised foundation ever since. And fixing it requires solving many distinct challenges simultaneously. Most companies that enter this space solve one piece of the puzzle and stop there. This means the program director who needs the whole system is still left stitching together eight to twelve different platforms on their own time and their own dime.

Signature Athletics identified that opportunity and is building the whole integrated system instead.

Signature Locker solves the apparel problem.

The industry standard has become uniform orders that take 12 weeks, arrive inaccurately, and require a program director to collect sizes on a spreadsheet, chase down payments, and babysit a bulk order they were never prepared to organize. Locker replaces it with a fully branded team store where parents order individually, on demand, with gear shipped directly to their door in an average of 13 days. No minimums, and significantly reduced logistics headaches. And because every order generates a 10% kickback back to the program automatically, and because jersey sponsorship placements are identified, pitched, and managed by Signature, the store that used to be a burden becomes a revenue stream. This creates a system that supports every season with minimal administrative involvement from the program director.

Signature Sports Brands solves the operational ceiling that limits what individual programs can become.

Most acquisition models in this space buy a program, extract the value, and move on. Signature does the opposite. When Signature acquires a youth sports organization, it keeps the operator in place, keeps them embedded in the community they built, and hands them the full infrastructure of a platform company to work with: uniforms through Signature Locker, sponsorship revenue through Signature Media, back-office support through Signature Growth Services, covering marketing, finance, accounting, HR, recruiting, and technology. The program that was running on goodwill and duct tape now runs like an actual enterprise.

Because the model is built around all sports, all skill levels, and all ages, not just the elite travel programs that already have resources, the growth that follows, reaches the whole community and not just the highest performing. Operators who joined because they love building programs stop doing the work that was slowing them down and get back to doing exactly that, with the backing of a platform that was purpose-built to help them grow.

Photo Credit: Greg Crabb

Signature Growth Services is the competitive advantage that no standalone youth sports organization can build on their own, and the reason the rest of the platform works.

Entities in the Signature family are supported by an SGS infrastructure: marketing, finance, accounting, HR, recruiting, technology, data, and operations, all handled centrally so that the operators running Locker, Sports Brands, Media, and the Foundation can stay focused on the work that actually moves the profitability forward. Many standalone youth sports programs have no realistic path to enterprise-grade systems. Inside the Signature platform, every entity gets them from day one, powered by the Signature System™, the proprietary operating framework that integrates execution discipline, customer obsession, thought leadership, and continuous improvement into every company in the portfolio.

Also supported by Culture by Design™, the intentional approach to build teams that are engaged, aligned, and built to last. For this reason, Signature has made the Inc. 5000 twice, earned Inc. Best Places to Work three times, and its Founder & CEO Dan Soviero was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, all while building a team of 60-plus full-time remote employees who wake up every day because the mission means something to them, not just the business model. The infrastructure SGS provides is only as good as the people running it, and the culture Signature has built to attract and retain those people is the reason the whole system thrives.

Signature Media solves the information and revenue gap that leaves programs, families, and partners all operating in the dark.

Youth sports is one of the most important parts of a child’s life and one of the least supported with real, practical guidance. Program directors are figuring out operations on their own. Parents are navigating registration, travel, various costs, and college recruiting without a roadmap. Investors are trying to understand a fragmented industry with no centralized intelligence. Signature Media closes the gaps from every direction at once. A selection of newsletter properties including The Youth Sports Investor Report, the Program Director’s Playbook, and the Sport Parent Survival Guide, deliver the tips, tools, and real-world guidance that every corner of the youth sports community has always needed but never had in one place.

Through the Back2Sports Hub, families have a year-round savings marketplace with exclusive discounts on everything they are already spending money on, through channel partnerships we are establishing with B2B providers in insurance, banking, HR, and beyond. On top of the savings, a scholarship component is baked in so that every partnership puts money back into access for kids, not just the bottom line of the program. A full sponsorship platform covering jersey placements, newsletter inventory, physical mailers, social media, and on-field activations at Free Try-Sport Days, creates the infrastructure for national brands to reach youth sports communities at scale, providing access to sponsorship opportunities. The Signature Foundation solves the access problem that every other solution leaves behind.

Lower costs and better infrastructure help the families already in the system. The Foundation reaches the kids who were never in it. Through organized events like Free Try-Sport Days, any child has the opportunity to show up, try multiple sports, and find the one that lights them up, without a required registration, commitment, or cost.

Through the Back2Sports Scholarship Fund, full and partial scholarships cover registration fees, equipment, and program expenses for kids who would otherwise never get through the door. And because the Foundation is fully integrated into the Signature platform, it is able to operate efficiently and maximize the impact of every dollar raised. Funds support scholarships, program access initiatives, and equipment assistance that help more kids get on the field. By leveraging the broader Signature ecosystem, more resources can be directed toward creating opportunities for young athletes and the communities that serve them. It is the reason the commercial success of every other part of the Signature platform ultimately serves something bigger than the business.

Photo Credit: DJ Copeland

The more programs that join the platform, the more sponsor value is created. The more sponsor value is created, the lower participation costs become. The lower costs become, the more kids can afford to play. The more programs join the platform, Signature can create greater value for sponsors, partners, and participating organizations. That value can then be reinvested into initiatives that help offset costs, expand access, and support youth sports communities. The result is a flywheel designed to strengthen both the platform and the opportunities available to young athletes.

And the more kids who play, the stronger every part of the platform becomes. The mission of getting 10 million new kids playing sports by 2030 and the business model have the same goal in mind. By design, both are built so that every commercial decision Signature Athletics makes, impacts access simultaneously.

What this industry has been waiting for is not more passion. Youth sports have never lacked people who care deeply, never lacked demand. What it has been missing is an integrated infrastructure to match the opportunity, which Signature Athletics is building.