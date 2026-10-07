Invite-only event by Lyn’e Walke and Fun Palace Event Rentals combined immersive guest experiences, elevated design, live entertainment and hospitality.

The White Garden Experience brought an intimate afternoon of elevated design, interactive experiences, live entertainment and hospitality to the Pardue Family Foundation Center in Roswell on Sunday, August 30.

Created and produced by Lyn’e Walke of Fun Palace Event Rentals, the invite-only event was designed around beauty, relaxation and connection. As Event Producer & Creative Director, Lyn’e led the overall concept, planning, event design, tablescape and floral design, vendor coordination and guest experience. Guests were welcomed into a garden-inspired setting featuring a curated tablescape, cocktails, food, live violin music and immersive activations that encouraged them to experience each detail at their own pace.

The event brought together a strong group of creative partners. Fun Palace Event Rentals presented its Luxury Perfume Bar, Flower Bar and Digital Touchscreen Photo Booth. Waymaker Events & Designs provided event styling and design support, including highboy and pillar floral styling. Maddy Crone Photography handled event photography, while FromTheCaveProductions and Kenneth Graham provided additional photography and content capture. The Transformation Experience LLC / Crafted Transformations designed the welcome sign, menus and encouragement card activity. Sip N Pretty Luxury Mobile Bar created custom drinks, mocktails and the luxury beverage presentation. Marlow’s Tavern in Roswell provided catering, The Grand Master Noah Wasi delivered live violin entertainment, Coastal Event Services designed the backdrop, and the Pardue Family Foundation Center served as the venue.

Throughout the afternoon, guests moved between the event’s interactive stations, enjoyed curated food and cocktails, and took in the floral and garden-inspired design. The experience reflected Lyn’e’s approach to creating events that feel polished while still remaining personal and welcoming.

The success of The White Garden Experience was rooted in its attention to detail and collaboration. Rather than centering the event around one attraction, each element worked together to create a complete guest experience, from fragrance and flowers to photography, food, music and custom design.

For Fun Palace Event Rentals, the event also highlighted how interactive services can become an important part of modern event storytelling, allowing guests to leave with more than photographs, but with memorable experiences tied to the celebration itself.

The White Garden Experience ultimately delivered on its message of “Step Into Beauty. Leave Refreshed,” offering guests an afternoon centered on good company, thoughtful design and lasting memories.

THE WHITE GARDEN EXPERIENCE

Good company. Great energy. Beautiful memories.

Pardue Family Foundation Center | 205 Cox Road, Roswell, GA 30075