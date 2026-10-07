Andrew and Tristan Tate’s already heinous accusations are escalating as newly reported British court filings reveal disturbing allegations at the center of the United Kingdom’s effort to extradite the brothers from the United States.

😳 Andrew Tate allegedly had Bestiality porn with horse and eel, videos of minors.



Full details: https://t.co/7kIpaHORvF pic.twitter.com/rtmj9FY33x — TMZ (@TMZ) October 6, 2026

British authorities allege investigators discovered extreme pornographic material on devices connected to Andrew Tate, including sexually explicit content involving animals. The filings also accuse Tate of possessing, sharing or selling sexualized material involving a female child while allegedly knowing she was underage.

Andrew Tate and his brother have denied wrongdoing.

Andrew and Tristan, who hold both American and British citizenship, were arrested by U.S. Marshals in Miami on July 18 following a UK extradition request. They remain detained in a federal facility after a Florida magistrate judge denied bail in September, finding them to be flight risks.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Miami after a UK extradition request after prosecutors filed additional criminal charges against them. pic.twitter.com/S22gbRodo6 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 18, 2026

British authorities have laid out a sweeping collection of allegations stemming from conduct between 2010 and 2017. Court filings reportedly list 42 offenses against Andrew and 17 against Tristan, totaling 59 charges. The accusations include rape, sexual assault, bodily harm, child exploitation and facilitating human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors also allege the brothers employed the so-called “lover boy” method, enticing women with promises of romantic relationships before coercing them into traveling to Romania and producing online sexual content.

Their attorneys are fighting extradition, arguing in part that British authorities have withheld the identities of accusers and impaired their ability to properly challenge the cases.

The UK proceedings represent only one front.

Romanian prosecutors issued another indictment in September. Andrew faces allegations including trafficking minors, money laundering and sexual activity with a minor. Tristan faces allegations involving complicity in trafficking minors and money laundering. Both deny the accusations.

American authorities have also scrutinized the brothers. Homeland Security anti-trafficking investigators have reportedly maintained an investigation since 2023, while Florida authorities opened a separate criminal inquiry.

The Tates have consistently rejected allegations across all three countries, with their legal teams portraying the cases as part of a coordinated judicial and media campaign.

For now, the immediate question is extradition. A U.S. judge will ultimately determine whether the brothers are sent to Britain to face the accusations in court.