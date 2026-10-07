Young Thug is preparing another musical pivot, and this time he is leaning fully into R&B.

During a recent podcast appearance, the Atlanta star revealed plans to release a solo R&B album in 2026, describing a project influenced by classic sounds with his unmistakable Thug spin. The subject matter will apparently keep things considerably lighter, with Thug saying most of the record will revolve around playful and sexual themes with only a couple of heartbreak songs in the mix.

YOUNG THUG

R&B ALBUM



COMING SOON 🚨



“I’m going R&B, I’m going Mary J, Real R&B” pic.twitter.com/ObdAHoshce — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 6, 2026

There could also be some familiar company.

Thug revealed that he has unreleased collaborations with Drake in the vault and suggested fans may not have to wait long to hear them. Another link-up would continue a musical relationship stretching back more than a decade, from Thug’s early homage to “The Language” through appearances on Drake’s More Life and later records including “Way 2 Sexy,” “Solid” and “Bubbly.”

Their relationship also survived Thug’s most difficult years.

While Thug remained incarcerated during the sprawling YSL RICO case, Drake appeared twice on his 2023 album Business Is Business, joining “Parade on Cleveland” and “Oh U Went.” Drake later suggested he financially supported Thug’s legal fight, writing, “I really put up [bread emoji] on the [briefcase emoji] 3 Jeff.”

Their friendship faced another public test at least in the eyes of so called Hip Hop media when leaked jail calls surfaced in 2025 containing Thug’s criticism of Drake’s handling of Metro Boomin following the death of Metro’s mother. Drake’s reported response made his position clear: “Bruh, na, I love you. Fk them. Drop that music, bro. Let your music talk.”

Drake ultimately did not appear on Thug’s post-prison album UY SCUTI, with scheduling conflicts surrounding Drake’s European touring cited as a factor. Thug maintained that their relationship remained intact and promised more music together.

Now that music appears to be getting closer.

An R&B project also gives Thug plenty of room to stretch the elastic vocals and melodies that have always separated him from conventional Atlanta trap. If Drake enters that world with him, the chemistry already has years of history behind it.

Thug is not simply teasing another album. He is setting up another reinvention.