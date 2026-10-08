Anthony Edwards Named PrizePicks Brand Ambassador

PrizePicks has announced a multi-year partnership with NBA superstar Anthony Edwards, making the four-time All-Star the first NBA star to join the sports entertainment company as a brand ambassador.

Edwards will be featured prominently in PrizePicks’ major advertising and social media campaigns. He also joined the company for a skit responding to a viral video involving his signature shoes, while PrizePicks players received early access to the purple AE3s through the app.

“Teaming up with PrizePicks feels like an Atlanta homecoming, and I couldn’t be more excited to join the squad,” said Anthony Edwards. “The ‘Run Your Game’ energy is what I’m all about and I can’t wait for people to see everything we’re cooking up together.”

PrizePicks will also collaborate with Three Fifths Media, created by Edwards and AE5 Enterprises Co-Founder Justin Holland. Holland will serve as a Strategic Advisor, with the first collaboration involving the Believe That Awards. PrizePicks will serve as Presenting Sponsor and offer a Free-To-Play game featuring cash and autographed AE3 prizes.

The company will also support Edwards’ “Don’t Follow the Wave” foundation’s workplace development efforts.

Edwards will additionally partner with comedian Druski on upcoming campaigns.