Cam’ron and Ma$e have built a second act out of their undeniable chemistry, and their latest hilarious exchange on It Is What It Is proves that Harlem humor never gets old.

Cam’ron couldn’t stop laughing when a fan called in just to make Ma$e explain an old lyric 😂 pic.twitter.com/iHfw9Vvc1s — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 7, 2026

During a recent episode of their popular podcast, a listener decided to revisit one of Ma$e’s more questionable lyrical moments, putting the former Bad Boy rapper on the spot over a particularly aggressive bar from his catalog.

The caller brought up the lyrics, “You bring your crew and ’em and I’m doing ’em, then I’m beating ’em down with aluminum, then I’m putting two in ’em.”

What followed was pure comedy.

The listener wanted answers about what Ma$e actually meant by “doing them” and why the situation specifically required “two.” The questions sent Cam’ron into uncontrollable laughter, leaving the Dipset legend struggling to get his words out as the room erupted.

Ma$e, meanwhile, sat grinning behind his signature blue-tinted glasses, seemingly enjoying every second of the unexpected lyrical interrogation.

The moment quickly became another reminder of why the longtime friends have found such a successful rhythm together. Their ability to revisit decades of hip-hop history while roasting each other has become a defining part of the show’s appeal.

Fans have been replaying the exchange for the reactions alone, with Cam’ron’s laughter stealing the entire segment.

Sometimes the funniest hip-hop commentary comes from asking a rapper to explain exactly what he meant 20-plus years ago.