The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their primetime matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers carrying some serious offensive momentum, and AT&T Stadium could be in for another high-scoring affair.

Let’s get to it for another Thursday Night Football showdown.

This is what it looks like when an elite QB says fuck this I’m gonna take my 2 best players and go win this game. pic.twitter.com/CsZmF1VXR2 — nicky (@PFF_Nicky) October 6, 2026

Dallas enters the contest at 2-2 following a thrilling 34-30 comeback victory over Houston, where Dak Prescott delivered one of his sharpest performances of the young season. The veteran quarterback threw for 335 yards without an interception, helping the Cowboys overcome a tough road challenge and return to .500.

We’ve got a big NFC battle on TNF.



TBvsDAL – Tonight at 8:15pm ET on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XktcsRahi7 — NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2026

CeeDee Lamb has been a major force behind Dallas’ offensive production. Through four games, the star receiver has hauled in 37 receptions for 498 yards and four touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers. Remarkably, the Cowboys lead the NFL in scoring despite having the fewest offensive possessions, highlighting their ability to capitalize on opportunities.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in here tonight pic.twitter.com/J92iWY9mzY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 8, 2026

Tampa Bay arrives in Arlington searching for its first victory after an 0-4 start. The Buccaneers face an even steeper challenge with quarterback Baker Mayfield and defensive standout Antoine Winfield Jr. ruled out.

Rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels will take the reins for Tampa Bay, facing a Dallas team eager to build on its recent success.

Oddsmakers have installed the Cowboys as 8.5 to 9.5-point favorites, reflecting the considerable gap in momentum entering the matchup.

With Dallas finding its rhythm and Tampa Bay fighting to salvage its season, the primetime spotlight adds another layer of urgency for both franchises.