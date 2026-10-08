Giannis Antetokounmpo is passing along lessons from one of basketball’s greatest competitors, reminding the next generation that getting better requires more than access to their favorite NBA stars.

Giannis says he’s a top 20 player of all time



“I wasn't a top pick. I wasn't Rookie of the Year. I wasn't all of that. But I'll tell you one thing, I'm top 20 of all time… I'm gonna get top 10.”



(Via @Giannis_An34 ) pic.twitter.com/OCaNYYrWlc — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) October 8, 2026

During a Nike basketball clinic for middle and high school athletes, Giannis reflected on an unforgettable training session with Kobe Bryant. He recalled arriving early with a notebook, determined to absorb everything possible from the Lakers legend.

Rather than treating the opportunity like a celebrity encounter, Giannis spent the session asking dozens of questions about footwork, preparation, and the details that separate elite players from everyone else. He has reportedly kept those notes ever since.

Giannis when a kid asked him for a photo at camp:



“A picture? You got to ask for knowledge. You gotta ask for knowledge, not a picture. The only picture I got is with Kobe Bryant but when I went there, I had a notebook and I asked him like 50 questions.”



(via Giannis… pic.twitter.com/CVJyJFpoby — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 8, 2026

One lesson particularly stuck with him. Kobe Bryant challenged Giannis to consider whether another young player somewhere in Greece was working harder than everybody around him. That competitive mindset helped shape his approach to the game.

Giannis also reminded the campers that his journey came without the usual early recognition. He wasn’t a top draft selection or Rookie of the Year, yet his relentless development has placed him in conversations about basketball’s all-time greats.

Now reportedly embracing Miami’s demanding basketball culture following a blockbuster trade, Giannis brought that same intensity to the clinic. He carefully corrected drills, emphasizing precision and repetition until players executed them properly.

His message was simple: opportunities to learn from greatness are valuable, and the knowledge gained can last far longer than a photograph.