Today, we celebrate the 58th birthday of one of hip hop’s most respected lyricists and a cornerstone of the golden era sound; CL Smooth. Born Corey Brent Penn Sr. on October 8, 1968, the New Rochelle, New York native is best known as one half of the iconic duo Pete Rock & CL Smooth, whose influence on the genre still echoes more than three decades later.

CL Smooth emerged in the early 1990s with a style that was as poetic as it was precise, blending thoughtful lyricism with a smooth, conversational delivery that stood apart in a crowded field of MCs. Alongside legendary producer Pete Rock, he crafted some of the most beloved tracks of the era, including timeless cuts like “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.),” “Straighten It Out,” and “Lots of Lovin’.” Their 1992 debut album Mecca and the Soul Brother remains a benchmark of East Coast hip hop, blending intricate sampling, soulful jazz influences, and CL’s deeply introspective rhymes into a sound that defined the early ‘90s.

Known for his ability to weave personal stories with social commentary, CL Smooth’s lyrical approach helped expand the scope of what hip hop could be. He carried that vision into the duo’s 1994 follow-up The Main Ingredient, further solidifying their legacy and showcasing a maturity and depth that influenced countless MCs who followed. Even after the duo parted ways for a time, CL continued to make music as a solo artist, remaining a revered voice in the culture.

Today, CL Smooth’s contributions to hip hop are recognized as vital to the genre’s growth and artistry. His words, delivery, and presence helped shape the sound of an era and set a standard for lyrical authenticity and soulfulness that remains unmatched.

Happy Birthday to CL Smooth; a true architect of golden era hip hop and a voice whose impact continues to resonate over 30 years later.