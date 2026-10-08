Lil Baby Teams With Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk for “Coast 2 Coast”

Grammy Award-winning rapper and songwriter Lil Baby has teamed up with Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk for the new music video “Coast 2 Coast.”

The visual brings the three artists together on a school bus transformed into a party bus as they travel throughout Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta.

Alongside the release, Lil Baby announced a birthday celebration show, Lil Baby: Fresh Prince of Atlanta, scheduled for December 5 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The show’s presale begins Thursday, October 8 at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale Friday, October 9 at 10 a.m. ET.

The birthday celebration adds another Atlanta-focused moment to Lil Baby’s latest release, with “Coast 2 Coast” showcasing the rapper alongside Bally Baby and Fatt Smaxk in a hometown setting.